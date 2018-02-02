DURBAN - AN eight-year-old child who allegedly hanged herself at a Chatsworth-based children’s home last week has been laid to rest.

The little girl’s body was found on Sunday at the Bhai Rambharos Home for Children, which is part of the Aryan Benevolent Home‚ that provides social care.

ABH Board secretary, Nirode Bramdew, said the child was laid to rest earlier on Friday, and her death was the first loss of life at ABH since its inception in 1921.

“A pall of sorrow overcame the ABH Chatsworth headquarters at midday when our 8-year-old resident was laid to rest. She has been in our care for almost two years and was popular with both her peers and staff, and we were all taken aback by her sudden and untimely demise,” he said.

Bramdew thanked the public for their support and said trauma counseling programmes were underway for the children and staff affected by the incident.

“We would like to place on record our sincere appreciation to the outpouring of sympathy at this tragedy from the public at large and from members of the professional counseling fraternity who have stepped forward to selflessly assist the home at this, its hour of need. The board and management of the ABH have been advised by the Department of Social Development to direct all media queries to the department,” he added.

KZN Department of Social Development spokesperson, Ncumisa Ndelu, said the child had been receiving psychological counselling at the time of her death.

Meanwhile, police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbhele said Chatsworth SAPS had opened an inquest docket.

