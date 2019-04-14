Durban - Mystery surrounds the apparent hit of a Durban North businessman who was gunned down in his office on Friday afternoon.

KwaZulu-Natal police said they were continuing to search for the killers, who reportedly casually entered the business premises, asked for businessman Alfred Dlamini and shot him dead before strolling outside.

The shooting of the 49-year-old took place on Friday just after 5pm at his Everest Road business property, which also serves as his residence.

Dlamini is the owner of a plastic recycling business which he ran with his wife. His neighbour, businessman Mike Fennell of Karmike Air Tools, said he was told that shots had been fired in the area and immediately attempted to contact Dlamini.

“I phoned him a couple of times and when he didn’t answer I feared the worst. He was a kind, hard-working guy who didn’t deserve to just get gunned down like that,” said Fennell.

Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala confirmed a murder case had been opened at Greenwood Park police station.

No arrests had been made, she said.

Gwala would not be drawn on commenting on whether Dlamini's death was a hit.

Andreas Mathios, spokesperson for Blue Security, said security personnel found the deceased in a critical condition, but he was later declared dead by paramedics.

Crisis Medical’s Kyle van Reenen said it appeared none of Dlamini's possessions had been stolen.

“We found the victim lying there. We followed all the necessary procedures and he was found unresponsive. He was still in possession of all his belongings and it did not appear that the business was burgled,” said van Reenen.

The Durban North Victim Support Team attended the scene to assist the staff and Dlamini’s wife with crisis debriefing.

The victim support team could not comment or release details about those that they attended due to privacy reasons.

Sunday Tribune