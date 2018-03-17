eThekwini municipality is beefing up security following a number of violent interruptions to city executive committee meetings in the past year.

DURBAN - eThekwini municipality’s suspended deputy head of supply chain management allegedly had her property bills paid by city service providers.

Zandile Sithole was suspended last year amid allegations of corruption and maladministration after a number of whistle-blowers, including staff in her unit, came forward with information.

She is accused of benefiting and having a corrupt relationship with companies that receive tenders from the municipality.

The Sunday Tribune has been informed that Sithole faces nine charges which have also been referred to the Hawks for investigation.

They relate to contravening the supply chain management policy, code of conduct and municipal systems acts.

The city’s Internal Audit Unit and the City Integrity and Investigations Unit are conducting the investigations.

Charges include failing to declare her interests in a company which is registered in the municipal database which has been receiving kickbacks from other companies contracted to eThekwini municipality.

The company allegedly made payments to a municipal account for a property owned by Sithole and her family.

It is alleged a company received kickbacks of between R250000 to R960000 from six other companies which received municipality tenders.

The company allegedly also paid fees to a private pre-school which is allegedly attended by her niece, as well as R200 000 to a trust allegedly belonging to her family.

According to sources close to the investigations, this information came to light during a search and seizure operation at her office.

Among documents seized was a bank statement of a company that is registered in the municipal database and also associated with her or her family.

The statement provided a detailed account of transations between the period from June 9, 2016 to January 17, 2017.

The source said several officials were surprised when she was suspended due to her close ties with several leading politicians.

“She is a kingpin of facilitating tenders for businesses close to top management. She’s been doing this for a long time,” said the source.

Sithole’s representative in her disciplinary hearing, SA Municipal Workers’ Union shop steward Nkosinathi Zuma would not comment on the charges.

“I requested postponement because we have not received documents the employer was going to use.”

