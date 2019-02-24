AMAHLE Mvuyo, a 9-year-old who is believed to have drowned in the uMlazi River last week. Bongani Mbatha African News Agency (ANA)

Durban - Nine-year-old Amahle Mvuyo dreamt of becoming a professional swimmer one day. But it was her passion for swimming that cost her young life last week when she and her friends went for a splash in the Umlazi River.

Amahle, according to her friends, battled to stay afloat in the river and got swept away by the strong flow of water. It was believed she drowned but her body is yet to be found.

Amahle’s mother Zonke said her nightmare began when the young girls who were with Amahle told her that she had drowned.

“The girl said she saw Amahle struggling to swim and she tried to hold her hand but she couldn’t. She said Amahle got swept away,” said the mother.

Amahle, a Grade 4 pupil at Imisebe Primary and her three friends stayed away from school last Friday and around midday when the sun was at its strongest and went to cool off in the river.

“She didn’t go to school that day because they had to dress casually and she did not have the appropriate clothes,” said the mother.

She said her daughter had dreams of becoming a professional swimmer and wanted to join the uMlazi Sharks swimming club.

“She didn’t know how to swim but wanted to learn. She wanted to appear on TV,” said the mother.

She said the children were always warned not to swim in the river.

“I read about these incidents but I did not know that one day I will also be in a similar situation.

It’s very painful when I wake up in the morning and she is not in the house. I’m not going to lose hope of us finding her body. Even if she comes back in a coffin, I just want to see my daughter again,” said the mother.

A neighbour, Zinhle Ngcobo, whose daughter had been swimming with Amahle when she got swept away said: “We are all in pain as the community. We have been searching for her since last Friday.”

KZN police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Thulani Zwane said police were still searching for her body.

