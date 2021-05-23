Teachers and unions slam plan to improve matric results

A plan to improve matric results at schools that performed below average under the Umlazi district has backfired.

School principals of about 38 schools that obtained below 65% pass rates during 2020 matric results have been ordered to run classes, including on weekends. However, the idea has been met with anger.

A teacher who asked not to be named said the memo which was shared with the Sunday Tribune has been discussed with principals during a meeting held at Glenmore Primary School on Wednesday last week.

On the agenda were four points that ordered that teachers' presence at schools was a non-negotiable arrangement. It further pointed out that it was compulsory for all educators, especially those who taught Grade 12 pupils, to be part of the seven days expanded learning programme.

It said all identified schools were directed to develop compulsory extra classes timetables to ensure that the school performance was improved. She said classes were scheduled from the morning, afternoon and weekends.

She also labelled the idea as crazy. “We are expected to work overtime without pay or incentives. What about petrol to school? Who is willing to work from 8am to 2pm on weekends?”, she asked rhetorically.

She said teachers were stretched to a limit as there has been no replacement for those who died due to the Covid pandemic.

She said teachers were already working odd hours from 7am to 5pm on weekdays. “Due to long hours, pupils have become zombies. They fall asleep during class. We cannot blame them for not focusing on their studies. Learners just stare at a teacher because of exhaustion, “she said.

Another teacher also said when absent from school, they were threatened with disciplinary action. He said the idea was against the productivity of both teachers and learners. He alleged while learners were less affected by the pandemic, teachers had succumbed to the virus because they had comorbidities.

“Teachers were dying at a high rate because of super-spreaders at schools. Each teacher has no less than 50 pupils in class which is also another disaster waiting to happen,” he said.

Both the National Professional Teachers' Organisation of South Africa (Naptosa) and National Teachers' Union (Natu) lambasted the district for its programme.

Naptosa chief executive officer Thirona Moodley said the union was aware of the instruction but was not consulted. She said it was unlawful that employees were instructed to work 7 days a week without their consent.

“We have advised our members not to follow this instruction. It is not academically sound for learners to report to school 7 days a week. Learners definitely need a rest period so as not to be physically tired or suffer from burnout. Mental and physical health also play a role in achieving good results. This intervention as it stands may actually compromise an improvement in the results,” said Moodley.

Natu secretary-general Cynthia Barnes blamed the department for not including unions and teachers in their plan. She said it was a labour crisis that may result in defiance and disdain.

“It is an exploitation of both teachers and pupils.

Teachers are not donkeys that they have to work on Sundays. This should not have been imposed on us,” said Barnes.

Barnes said it was also not the decision of the national department.

However, Vee Gani, the chairperson of the Parents Association of KZN, said teachers had to take responsibility for poor results. He said the pandemic has disrupted the quality of education.

Gani appealed to the department to remunerate the teachers willing to put an extra effort into improving the Grade 12 results.

Sunday Tribune