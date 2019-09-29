The 22-year-old, who was a BCom student at the Westville campus, was stabbed in the early hours on Sunday at Sidakeni Reserve in Msinga and died later that day in hospital.
A family spokesperson, Lucy Dimba, said they were now deprived of a daughter who would have made a huge difference to both her family and the community after completing her studies.
“We had been hoping that she would contribute towards the family progress after having invested so much on her education. She was a beacon of hope to her mother who sacrificed so much for her to have a brighter future,” Dimba said.
Dimba said Ndlovu’s mother had spoken to her just before the attack to find out if she was okay.