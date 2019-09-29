Tears flow at funeral of murdered UKZN student







Family and friends of slain UKZN student gathered to pay their last respects during her memorial service at a church in Inanda, Durban. ZANELE ZULU AFRICAN NEWS AGENCY Durban - Tears flowed at the memorial service of the University of KwaZulu-Natal student Sinethemba Ndlovu, who was buried on Saturday in Inanda, Durban. The 22-year-old, who was a BCom student at the Westville campus, was stabbed in the early hours on Sunday at Sidakeni Reserve in Msinga and died later that day in hospital. A family spokesperson, Lucy Dimba, said they were now deprived of a daughter who would have made a huge difference to both her family and the community after completing her studies. “We had been hoping that she would contribute towards the family progress after having invested so much on her education. She was a beacon of hope to her mother who sacrificed so much for her to have a brighter future,” Dimba said. Dimba said Ndlovu’s mother had spoken to her just before the attack to find out if she was okay.

“Her mother had borrowed cash from the bank to pay for her studies with a hope that she was investing for her future, but all that has disappeared like water seeping through the soil. She is very distraught and shattered by this incident,” Dimba said.

The family said they were grateful for the messages of condolences and support.

Ndlovu, an events hostess, had been returning to her accommodation together with other hostesses from Msinga Driftkhana, after an annual event of spinning cars when she was stabbed below the armpit by a man whose advances she had rejected earlier.

Another family member, Sipho Ndlovu, said they want the suspect to be severely punished for his crime.

The suspect is set to appear in Greytown Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

