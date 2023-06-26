DURBAN - Teenage pregnancy statistics recently released by KZN Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane indicate that 26 515 girls aged between 10 and 19 fell pregnant between April and December 2022, with 1 254 of those girls being 14 and younger. This was an increase of 7 965 compared to information released by StatisticsSA, which recorded that KZN registered 18 550 births for children aged 10 to 17 during the 2019/20 financial year, with 5 500 of them aged 10 and 14.

Speaking last week, ahead of Youth Day this month, Simelane admonished parents for abdicating their responsibility, and pleaded with them to become more hands-on in raising their children, in order to help reduce the rate of teenage pregnancy. Between April and December last year, 26 515 girls aged between 10 and 19 years fell pregnant, with 1 254 of those girls being 14 years-old and younger. Photo: Lebohang Mashiloane The MEC was speaking during an Operation Sukuma Sakhe outreach programme in Verdriet, near Dannhauser (Newcastle) over the weekend after visiting a clinic, where it emerged that seven school children fell pregnant during April and May this year. She urged communities to regard teenage pregnancy as an abnormality that is disgraceful.

“It is not a disgrace of government, but a disgrace for the parents … It is a disgrace for us as the black nation, because such things are only happening in the black community.” However, Professor Velaphi Mkhize of the Umsamo African Institute, an organisation of researchers and traditional healers, pointed the finger at the ANC-led government. “They were supposed to see and know that they were taking power over poor people who can do anything for their survival. Try to look at how people used to live from back then - and work together with religious and traditional leaders in raising the kids of the community.

“Among reasons why our children are rapidly getting pregnant at a young age is because of poverty. Our people are starving and that there are not enough teachings and guidance to help them know what is right and wrong. “Government must encourage must encourage our kids to embrace their culture and customs, because I believe that a kid that knows and understands who they are - cannot be easily led astray,” claimed Mkhize. Pastor and religious leader Bhekani Mthembu pointed out that the issue was with some of the laws implemented by the government including the child support grant which he believed could be among reasons behind the increasing number of teenage pregnancies.

“I think the government should come up with a law that will avert children from getting pregnant at a young age; for instance social grants should only be given to those who can’t make a living for themselves. “Also as a society, we need to deal with the issue of broken families. Children need both parents, and we must go back to our cultural roots, and we cannot do that alone without the support of those holding the power,” said Mthembu. Simelane emphasised abstinence for young people, so that they could focus on their studies.

“We want to de-normalise teenage pregnancy, because it really is abnormal. But we are also saying to those who can’t abstain from sex that there are alternatives that can protect you against sexually transmitted infections, as well as unwanted or unplanned pregnancy. “Our message to parents and school governing bodies is that, not talking about sex does not mean that children will not experiment and engage in unprotected sex. The time of sweeping matters of sex, sexuality, and sexual reproductive health under the carpet is over. Let us give children the right kind of information and allow them to make the correct choices, rather than throw them into the lion’s den of misinformation and its dangerous consequences. “Our plan also involves having dialogues in schools and local communities; to actively promote sexual reproductive health and family planning options. In this regard, we will be promoting the use of condoms and female contraceptives, including the long-acting reversible contraceptive such as implants, for youth who are sexually active and post-delivery,” said Simelane.

Mhlabunzima Memela, spokesperson for the KZN Department of Social Development, said they were concerned and understood that some of the incidents were a result of rape - with some children impregnated by their step-fathers. “We therefore encourage that all those found guilty of such, must be prosecuted under the court of law and we also encourage parents to ensure the safety of their children. This calls for partnership between the community and the government,” said Memela. The Department of Education were contacted several times, but would not comment or reply to messages sent via WhatsApp.