The Beast and Geoffrey the Giraffe spread Christmas cheer at foster home

Legendary rugby player and member of the World Cup-winning Springboks team, Tendai "Beast" Mtawarira wanted to spread some Christmas joy and hope through his foundation to less fortunate children. The Beast Foundation teamed up with Toys R Us to give toys to the children and toiletries from Unilever. On Tuesday, they were at Summerhill House in the Dolphin Coast north of Durban. The Ubuhle Bezwe and Thusong Children’s Home in Johannesburg also received a visit from the rugby player and his foundation. Summerhill House is a foster home for nine babies and three children, but they also do community care for the struggling families around them. They take in babies who have either been orphaned or placed in their care. It is not an orphanage. The children also got to meet Geoffrey the Giraffe, the Toys R Us mascot, when receiving their gifts.

“Our main aim is to inspire, unite and build communities, and we do this by developing young people. My hope is these gifts bring our young ones some joy in a year married by so many challenges. It is an honour and pleasure to help these homes as much as we can and to put smiles on the faces of these children,” said Mtawarira.

Co-founder and director of Summerhill House, Paula Owen, said they were grateful to Mtawarira for being the role model he was and for the donation.

“I reached out to Beast to congratulate him on the docu-series, Chasing the Sun, which was about the World Cup where he was an ambassador for our country. Without hesitating, he humbly messaged me back saying he needed to do something to bring Christmas cheer to children. We couldn’t have anticipated the generous donations and quality time spent with the children,” she said.

Owen said the home's relationship with Mtawarira began four years ago.

"The children’s lives have been positively impacted not only with the donations but also with the encouragement to know they can be and do anything they dream of when they grow up through Beast's inspiring journey and story,” said Owen.

Esther "Gogo" Lynne, co-founder of Summerhill House, said they started about 14 years ago in her home.

"I always knew that I wanted to help people. In the first month, Paula and I just walked through the community. In the second month, we were giving sweets to the children, and by the third, we were giving out clothes. We were building that trust and learning what the community needed," she said.

She said helping the community was near and dear to her heart as she lived in it with these families and had become their gogo.

"We care for them. I cook and provide between 150 to 200 hot meals for the kids, and I have never missed a day. We look after the children, help with homework and learning while parents are working. We also give groceries and food supplies to families and assist with government issues like getting birth certificates and registering for SASSA grants," said Lynn.

Toys R Us and Babies R Us SA marketing manager, Catherine Jacoby, said they were privileged to partner with the Beast Foundation.

“Beast is a true role model and a real-life superhero to so many children. We share the same vision to bring joy and hope to as many children as we can and in the season of giving we are here to ignite that Christmas spirit and gift these deserving children with brand new toys this festive season and really make their wishes come true.

“And since we know that the holidays are magical and special to kids, we wanted to join the Beast Foundation in giving these courageous children something to smile about during this memorable time,” said Jacoby.

Sunday Independent