The food we eat is not always safe – study

Durban — Despite food safety regulations and the international commitment to ensure food safety, there are frequent violations of the law and a high incidence of food-borne diseases in South Africa. This means that the food we consume is not very safe, according to a study done by Noresha Govender, from Shallcross, who graduated with a Master’s of Business Law from the University of KwaZulu-Natal this week.

Govender, through her research, supervised by Dr Clydenia Steven, aimed to shine a spotlight on the food safety levels in the country. “My research deals with a current issue that affects all South Africans. Food safety has been in the news lately, with many issues reported. However, little is being done to address this issue despite a number of deaths,” she said. The study aims to provide a critical overview of the South African food safety legal framework. It assesses the extent to which it regulates food safety and how effective it has been in addressing food safety challenges.

Govender said the research found that, despite food safety regulations and the international commitment to ensure food safety, there were frequent violations of the law and a high incidence of food-borne diseases in South Africa, and that this meant that food in South Africa was not very safe. The study also explored consumer rights and remedies under the Consumer Protection Act 68 of 2008 and discussed product liability and how businesses could be held accountable for unsafe food products. Govender said food safety was a shared responsibility.

“Businesses are not abiding by the regulations and they are not held accountable. Furthermore, many consumers are unaware of the law and the rights and remedies available to them when they are affected by a food safety issue. Consumers also have a responsibility to ensure food safety,” she said. Govender said she was happy to have graduated. “I feel very excited and I am proud of myself. Hard work and perseverance has paid off,” she said.

She had also experienced challenges during the course of her studies. “I had a lot of personal challenges. I was not well during the first year of my studies. I also lost my grandfather while studying and it was quite hard throughout my learning, but I am proud of myself for being able to overcome those challenges,” she said. Govender said she was inspired by her parents and older sister, who had played an important role in her successes.