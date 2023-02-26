The Merebank story

A book detailing the life and times of the people of Merebank is in the pipeline Picture: Neolen Pillay

Attorney Viren Singh Jeeven Padayachee Dr Ashok Chandika

Roshan Ramdheen JUST when it seemed like the history, achievements and especially the daring exploits of activists and a community that challengedan oppressive regime, had ebbed into insignificance with the sands of time, all is not lost. The Merebank Book Project is documenting the experiences of people who were uprooted by the apartheid government and forcibly moved to the south of Durban suburb, but defied the odds to achieve success in various walks of life.

A remembrance initiative that is eagerly anticipated A book narrating the trials and travails of the “Merebankers” is expected to be released by the end of the year. The journey to achieve the final written product has stirred great interest amongst past and present residents of Merebank. That enthusiasm was also evident when the committee driving the project called for suggestions to name the book, ahead of this past week's deadline.

Jeeven Padaychee, the secretary of the organising committee, said nearly 500 submissions were received and the process of voting for a name had begun this weekend. Ever since the project was announced via social media platforms, Padayachee said the WhatsApp chat line and Facebook page they set-up, had been buzzing with chatter and picture posts from the old days. Padayachee said they were looking forward to their “meet and greet” community gathering in April, where the name of the book will be revealed.

The book will focus on Merebank happenings between 1900 and 2000 while the period after 2000 to present times will be covered in the epilogue. “The idea of the book has brought unbridled enthusiasm from people. Merebank has always been known for its sense of community and patriotism. Lots of us were involved in the days of the Struggle. Those intense times ensured close bonds.”

Padayachee promised that in spite of their strong political activist background, the book will be politically-neutral and would also delve into Merebank’s rich sporting, cultural and religious heritage. A trader at the local fresh produce market in Merebank Picture: Neolen Pillay “It is a highly ambitious project and we don’t want it to end with us. We want the younger generations to take it forward.” Since the project became public, Padayachee has noticed a “resurgence of activism” in Merebank.

“People belonging to trusts and community organisations are saying let’s get together and start revamping.” Padayachee said they realised putting the book together was a process but their goal was to “bring back the glory days of Merebank.” Once the cost of the book are offset, all surplus funds would go towards the upliftment of the people of Merebank people through community programmes.

Padayachee said the idea for the book was initiated in the 1990’s by members of the Merebank Residents’ Association (MRA), of which he was a member. Govinden “Ram” Ramsamy was the MRA’s chairman at the time. “Ram was a legendary political activist and suggested it would be a great idea to do a book on Merebank. Our secretary, attorney Viren Singh, said ‘leave it to me’.

“Viren wrote the first draft after interviewing some of the old timers and sent it to some of local academics and pioneers to verify the facts.” Singh did not receive much feedback and the book initiative stalled. “Talk of the book resurfaced two years ago when some of our former activists got together. In our student days we were affiliated to organisations like the ANC, NIC and UDF.

“During our gathering in December, Viren spoke about his book draft. He is the head of the project. We then developed a plan to drive the project, which would include community involvement.” Some of the outstanding people from all walks of life who are likely to feature include: Ramsamy, Professor Brij Maharaj, Professor Managay Reddi, Dr Sagie Naidoo, Dr Ashok Chandka, Poobie Naicker, Pat Samuels, Gopalan Moopanar, Billy Juggernath, MR Moodley, Jogie Naidoo, Ivan Pillay, and Professor Karthy Padayachee. Padayachee said Merebank’s rich community, cultural, religious and sporting history will also get attention, and football teams like Santos, Colchester Rovers, Berea Rovers and Mere United were likely to get a mention.

A drive through the Merebank’s “Ridge“ area Picture: Neolen Pillay Padayachee, who joined the MRA in the early 1990’s, said one his organisation’s biggest victories came from the MRA generation before him when they got residents to become owners of the 1 and 2 bedroom homes that had the Durban City Council as their landlords. “Council refused to consider a change in ownership and they were just content to be the landlords. “The MRA took the council to court over this issue and won in the early 1980’s The MRA’s treasurer, Jogie Naidoo bonded his house so that the organisation could pay its legal costs.”

Padayachee said another big MRA win came in his days when they got the old Mondi paper mill to create a second entry and exit route into Merebank. “One of our previous MRA secretaries, Colin Emmanuel, was killed during a collision with a truck laden with wood near Badulla Drive. “Mondi trucks were travelling through the residential areas and it was a hazard.”

He said their initial appeals were ignored, but they did not relent and blockaded certain roads and staged placard demonstrations. “During one of their demonstrations, the old riot police unit was called and they responded by releasing dogs and firing teargas at the crowds. One of the protestors, a pregnant mother, was struck by a canister and needed emergency treatment. “The bigwigs at Mondi relented and a new road was created.”

Merebank residents resisting further Mondi expansion in the area, they are Govinden Ramsamy (centre ), the former MRA chairman. Picture: Supplied Merebank’s environmental issues are well known, particularly the pollution from the nearby Engen and Sapref crude oil refineries, and Mondi. Siva Chetty, a local chemical engineer, took up the fight on behalf of the MRA and the many residents’ whose health was affected by the emissions. Chetty said the old colonial and apartheid regimes' processes resulted in people being lumped together with heavy industries.

“Bearing in mind the health of people, It was logical to take up pollution issues. “We were probably the first community of colour to speak out against such matters.” Chetty said they believed the Council was more “protective” of the industry giants, and that prompted them to act.

“We collected data that showed the pollution levels in Merebank and the neighbouring Wentworth area was far greater than what the World Health Organisation approved, but the companies insisted that they were adhering to industry standards” Chetty said the industry heads were “hostile” when approached about these issues and seemed more concerned about their margins of profit. “Our response was to get more organised and apply more pressure.”

Their activism eventually led then democratically elected president, Nelson Mandela, meeting with Chetty and others at the Engen refinery. Chetty not only gave Mandela a first hand account of what was wrong but also provided solutions that could improve the situation. When Chetty looks back on those endeavours, he said: “I’m satisfied we used the same strategies to fight the apartheid government and we brought the pollution levels to well below the acceptable standards.”