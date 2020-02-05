‘They knew their names; it shows killing of Jews was intimate’









DURBAN: A FLUFFY stuffed teddy bear speaks volumes about the atrocities of the Holocaust, a cold systematic plan contrived by German Nazis to murder millions of European Jews, Roma and many other nationalities. Rolling pogroms in Eastern Europe resulted in the massacre of 6 million Jews alone, which represented about 40% of their worldwide population at the time. More than 75 years ago, the teddy bear’s owner, a 5-year-old Roma boy, who died when an SS (Schutzstaffel) member, a paramilitary squadron controlled by Nazi leader Adolf Hitler, struck his head with the butt of a rifle. A picture of the teddy bear, and other never seen before images of objects belonging to Holocaust victims, went on display at the Durban Holocaust and Genocide Centre this week. The exhibition coincided with International Holocaust Remembrance Day last Monday (January 27). A tube of lipstick, wooden shoes, clothing and a plate are among the artefacts that have been preserved in German memorial museums, and their respective pictures have been displayed in galleries around the world.

Richard Wiesel, a relative of Elie Wiesel, a Holocaust survivor and Nobel Peace Laureate, was granted the exclusive privilege to photograph the artefacts.

Apart from the photographs, the centre also staged its own Holocaust remembrance event, two days later at its premises on KE Masinga Road, which drew more than 200 attendees.

Keynote speaker was Omer Bartov, a history and German studies professor at Brown University in the US.

Bartov’s presentation comprised some of the anecdotes and discoveries he made about the Holocaust and wartime atrocities, much of which is contained in his most recent book: Anatomy of a Genocide: The Life and Death of a Town Called Buczacz.

Bartov was born on a kibbutz in Israel. He spent some of his childhood and teenage years in the US and Britain. After completing his matric, the conscription policies of Israel required that he serve three years in its army.

But Bartov spent an extra year doing national duty because he signed up for an officer's course.

He studied for his first degree at Tel Aviv University before pursuing further academic achievements at the University of Oxford.

From an early age, Bartov was riveted to military matters. Therefore, his initial academic focus was on German history.

“As a teenager, I was interested in military history and if you want to know about 20th century military history, Germany was the place to start.”

Bartov said he became increasingly sceptical about the Germans' involvement in war crimes.

While the Germans blamed special units like the SS and Gestapo for atrocities committed in that era, he was not convinced.

“My first research was to see whether German combat troops were involved in crimes on the Eastern Front (eastern Europe), and if they were, what motivated them.”

He did extensive studies on German combat divisions and analysed them thoroughly, and read volumes of files produced on these divisions.

Bartov wanted to know about their actions, their education, battle experience and how they remembered the war.

“It was one of the few studies that showed the German complicity in war crimes, on a large scale.

“Part of me, being a soldier, was curious to know about such things. What makes a young man fight, kill and perpetrate atrocities against civilians,” said Bartov.

His findings inspired various books and other pieces of literature, including Anatomy of a Genocide: The Life and Death of a Town Called Buczacz.

Work on this book began more than 20 years ago, which caused him to travel to nine countries and learn their respective languages, so that his research could be more fruitful.

He drew information from 50 archives and collected more than 300 testimonies.

It zooms in on the small Polish town of Buczacz that was hugely impacted by the wartime tyranny of the early 1940s.

Bartov believes what happened there reflected much about other genocides that followed, thereafter, around the world.

He said an outstanding trait of the ethnic cleansing in Buczacz was that it happened between people who knew each other.

“I asked myself, ‘Was this the entire story? Was there a meeting point between the perpetrator and the victim?’

“So I decided to examine what happened in this little town, in eastern Europe, near the Russian border. That’s where European Jews lived and were killed.”

When World War II began in 1939, Buczacz was Russian-occupied but, by 1941, the Germans gained control of the area.

Bartov said that the town provided the Germans with unlimited access to food, alcohol, and the local tobacco factory.

“As they got more comfortable with the place, they brought their wives and girlfriends to live there with them. After living there for a year, they then killed about 600 000 Jews and they were able to achieve this with local assistance.”

Bartov explained that before the killings, the Germans knew the Jews living there by their first names and even used their services for various things.

Bartov gave an example of how one Jew shouted in desperation to his poised and ready German assassin, “I was your barber...”, to no avail.

“It shows the killing of Jews was intimate.”

Through his research, Bartov has become well acquainted with Holocaust suffering. On many occasions he had the opportunity to interview survivors who gave him first-hand accounts of the suffering and carnage.

The account that pierced his heart most profoundly was the testimony of a young girl survivor and what she had to endure.

“At that time, my daughter was about the same age. I simply disintegrated. I couldn’t go on. I couldn’t think of my own daughter going through that. It was inconceivable. It was incomprehensible. It also struck me that my mother, who also lived in Buczacz, would have been at the same age at that time.

“When you see that kind of horror, especially what children can be subjected to in the Holocaust, Rwanda, Armenia you wonder what is it that makes people behave in this manner.

“It shrinks your heart.”

