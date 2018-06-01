Kelly Chetty was murdered in a botched hijacking in Avoca on Thursday night. He is pictured here with his family. Picture: Facebook

DURBAN - A third suspect in the Avoca botched hijacking has been arrested. The third suspect was arrested at the Poly Clinic in KwaMashu where he had sought treatment after the fatal shooting on Thursday night.

On Thursday, as Durban was still mourning the shooting of 9-year-old Sadia Sukhraj, who was fatally shot when hijackers attempted to steal her father's car, Kelly Chetty was killed at a greengrocer while on his way to buy vegetables.

The father of two, Chetty, was with his two children when four armed men accosted him and demanded the keys to his red VW Golf R. He was shot by the hijackers who later fled, while Chetty died at the scene of the crime.

Police and paramedics attend the scene where a father was shot dead by men who wanted to hijack his car in Avoca on Thursday. Picture: ANA PICS

Brigadier Jay Naicker confirmed with the Sunday Tribune that at 06H30 on Friday morning, police officers who were on the trail of the armed robbers were involved in a shootout with the suspects at KwaMashu. Two suspects were shot dead during the shootout.

"Police who were tracking the movements of the suspects the whole night spotted the vehicle at the KwaMashu Hostel. The suspects attempted to flee from police and crashed their vehicle into a house. There was an exchange of gunfire between police and the armed robbers at the scene and two of the suspects were fatally wounded in the gun battle," Naicker said.

The third suspect, a 31-year-old make, was later arrested at the Poly Clinic in KwaMashu. He is currently receiving under police guard. He is expected to appear in court next week. Two other suspects were killed in a shootout with police on Friday morning.

"He was at the clinic seeking treatment for gunshot wounds sustained during the shootout. He was taken to a local hospital for further treatment and remains under police guard until his court appearance," said Naicker.

