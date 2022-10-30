Thousands show allegiance to King Misuzulu

Durban - Ululations reverberated at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday, where thousands had gathered to witness the coronation of King Misuzulu kaZwelithini. Regiments, maidens, traditional leaders, heads of states and the general public travelled from far and wide to be a part of the occasion, which comes after much feuding over who should take over the throne. Mandla Dlamini and his sons Zwakele, Lubazi and Tumelo embraced the Swati culture. Picture: Shanell Daniel But jubilation and excitement were the order of the day and many honoured the king through traditional song and dance and dressing up in traditional attire. Malatse Mokone, who drove from Pretoria to Durban, said it was important to witness the event live.

Isiphithiphithi group represented Ulundi at the ceremony. Picture: Shanell Daniel “I am here to celebrate and witness this great occasion and be a part of history. Although I am a proud Tswana man, I am here to show my support because I believe today is not only for the Zulu nation, but for everyone who supports the kingdom,” he said. Nomkhosi Khumalo, 16, a maiden from Nongoma, said: “It is not every day that you get to see a king officially taking his seat. We hope that he not only occupies the position, but also actually creates better lives and opportunities for us as his people.”

Duduzile from Izinkunzi zakwaNgcolosi groups, wearing her traditional attire. Picture: Charmaine Mazibuko Many were garbed in their finest Zulu, Xhosa, Ndebele and Swati traditional clothing in an array of colours, textures and beads. The Isiphithiphithi group from oNdini, in Ulundi, sang and danced as they circled the outskirts of the stadium in Zulu traditional outfits, which included shawls with pictures of the late Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini and King Misizulu kaZwelithini. Bahla Mavuso, from Pietermaritzburg, flaunted an Umbhaco wesiXhosa outfit. Malatse Mokone from Pretoria drove to Durban to witness the amaZulu king's coronation. Picture: Zama Ngcoya She said she was thrilled to dress up for the event, as she had waited with anticipation for the day to come. Attending the event as a family, Katleho Tenyane, Thobile Makhaye, Princess Zama Zulu, Gugu Nkosi, Akhona and Zakhe Makhaye from the Kwami Manzi Royal House in eSwatini, looked regal in their Xhosa and Swati traditional wear.

Noxolo Nqobile Ndlovu attended the event at Moses Mabhida Stadium yesterday. Picture: Charmaine Mazibuko The family said they were happy to dress themselves traditionally as they participated in history being made. Labelling the king as a trendsetter, the Ntshangase and Zulu family said they wanted to follow the king’s good fashion sense. Katleho Tenyane, Thobile Makhaye, Princess Zama Zulu, Gugu Nkosi, Akhona and Zakhe Makhaye from the Kwamimymanzi Royal House. Picture: Shanell Daniel Samke, Nsiko Ntshangase, Asande and Zintathu Zulu said they were proud and honoured to be dressed in their Zulu attire. Mandla Dlamini and his sons Zwakele, Lubazi and Tumelo were dressed in Swati traditional clothing. “We want to commemorate this special day and our culture,” he said. Maqhawe Nsele from Manguzi was excited to wear his imvunulo Zulu traditional wear. He said: “This is very important to us. Our attire celebrates our heritage and we honour the king and the late king.“

