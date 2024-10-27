Thulasizwe Buthelezi Relocates Office to Ulundi to Honour Mangosuthu Buthelezi’s Legacy

The Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs MEC, Thulasizwe Buthelezi, is making a significant move to honour the legacy of his political leader, the late Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, by relocating his office to the old provincial parliament building in Ulundi. The move, which has been discussed for some time, signals a continued commitment to uphold the values and contributions of the former IFP leader.

According to sources within the department, preparations were underway to establish Buthelezi’s new office space at the previously abandoned precinct. Once a bustling centre for provincial governance, the Ulundi building has largely remained dormant since the ANC-led cabinet vacated it two decades ago. However, it has since been used occasionally for meetings of the Provincial Houses of Traditional Leaders and has offices for King Misuzulu kaZwelithini.

“Right now, they are busy setting up his office space in Ulundi,” a source revealed. “His office is currently based in Pietermaritzburg, and there’s a plan for him to relocate with four or five members of his immediate staff.” Buthelezi has long expressed his desire to work from Ulundi, frequently discussing this ambition during community engagements in the region.

And while Buthelezi was set on moving his office to the historical site, the department of Cogta will remain in Pietermaritzburg. Officials within the department have welcomed the news, particularly as it affects only Buthelezi’s close team. In a video clip shared by provincial Cogta spokesperson Senzo Mzila, Buthelezi addressed the Amakhosi, asserting the importance of the Ulundi building as a testament of the legacy of Prince Buthelezi, the statesman who died last year at the age of 95.

Buthelezi in the video said that Ulundi should not become a white elephant. It was unclear whether the relocation of Buthelezi’s office would set a precedent for further departmental movements to Ulundi, which historically served as the capital city during the defunct Zululand government. Speculation exists that if the full department were to move, it could result in a lengthy process requiring substantial logistical planning and coordination with other governmental departments.

Regarding financing Buthelezi’s relocation to Ulundi, Finance MEC Francois Rodgers pointed the procedural protocols that guided such matters. “In terms of the PFMA and Treasury Regulations, there is legislation that determines the process of budgeting and expenditure, therefore the questions posed need to be addressed by the Department of CoGTA”, said Rodgers When approached for clarification about Buthelezi's relocation, Premier Thami Ntuli’s spokesperson, Bongani Gina, said the premier was not involved in operational decisions.

Gina stated that various government offices, including the office of His Majesty the King, continue to function in Ulundi, thus correcting any notion that it lacks government presence. Senzo Mzila, Cogta spokesperson said: "The MEC as we speak works from Ulundi, using the offices of the government. There is no new expenditure that has been incurred since the facilities are owned by the state," said Mzila. While he was the mayor of the Zululand District Municipality, Buthelezi had stated that the Zululand town should reclaim its provincial capital status as he had never accepted Pietermaritzburg as the capital city.

His dream was to use the status of the rural town to enhance the economic development of Zululand. The source said soon after being appointed to the cabinet, Buthelezi and Public Works and Infrastructure MEC Martin Meyer visited Ulundi to assess the state of the building and Buthelezi expressed that he wanted the building to remain protected because it is a legacy of Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi. Provincial Public Works and Infrastructure spokesperson Steve Bhengu also did not respond to questions of whether his department was involved in setting up Buthelezi’s office space.