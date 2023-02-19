TikTok motor vehicle theft challenge ‘may become inevitable in country’

Durban - Car owners across the country are on high alert following a dangerous trend that is spreading on the social media platform TikTok, which encourages breaking into a vehicle and using a USB cable to drive off with it. However, car manufacturers have sought to allay fears, saying their vehicles’ safety features were highly advanced and the possibility of it happening was slim.

The “Kia Challenge”, in which people are encouraged to steal Kia and Hyundai vehicles, began in the US and Australia last year. Videos of how the thefts were done were posted on TikTok, prompting the South Korean car manufacturers to address a shortcoming by rolling out new software. There were now concerns that the trend would be picked up locally, where hijacking and theft of vehicles were rife. Mark Smith, brand manager of vehicle recovery company Tracker, said given the onslaught of keyless entry thefts taking place currently, the theft tactic may become unavoidable. “Our own media searches have revealed the apparent application of this theft tactic on certain Kia and Hyundai models. “Our own stats, however, are not reflecting this trend in South Africa.

The 'Kia Challenge' is a TikTok trend linked to a series of motor vehicle thefts since 2022 targeting Kia and Hyundai vehicles in the United States and Australia. “Heightened awareness about this theft tactic via social media shares may further elevate the likelihood of South African criminals employing the tactic locally,” he said. Smith said that through Tracker’s public-private partnership with the South African Police Service (SAPS), Tracker had the power of arrest during vehicle recovery operations. “Certainly if perpetrators are apprehended in stolen vehicles that we recover, or caught stealing a vehicle, they will face arrest, criminal charges and the associated penalties if found guilty.

“To date since 1996, Tracker in partnership with the SAPS has arrested nearly 20 000 criminals for vehicle-related crimes,” said Smith. He added that with many vehicles being computerised, cybercrimes were a concern. “As cybercrime has evolved, so will vehicle crime considering that cars are now, more than ever, computerised and connected. “Vehicle theft could affect businesses on a financial level (eg, self-insured cost implications to replace a vehicle, associated freight theft, insurance premium increases following claims) as well as an operational level (eg, inability to execute core logistical operational functions that could negatively impact revenue streams or customer experience).

“However, with the increase in hijackings in recent years, the safety of business employees is becoming increasingly compromised. “Businesses are likely dealing with a lot more employee trauma associated with violent vehicle theft, as well as possible loss of life during hijacking incidents. “For responsible employers, telematics is not just about location-based services for vehicles and freight trailers, but also in-cab driver safety via the pairing of artificial intelligence (AI) triggers with telematics via dual-view AI cameras to facilitate greater safety on the roads,” said Smith.

Christo Valentyn, head of marketing for Kia South Africa, said the company had not seen the challenge taking place in the country. “Our internal investigations have shown that there is a very low likelihood of such thefts taking place in South Africa due to the immobiliser systems used in the Kia passenger vehicles sold in South Africa. “All Kia passenger vehicles imported into South Africa since 1998 are equipped with a factory-fitted immobiliser,” he said. “These systems have evolved significantly over the years, and moreover in the past 10+ years, our vehicles use the Smartra system that utilises an active rolling code system. “The immobiliser is linked to a transponder in the vehicle key,” said Valentyn. He added that Kia SA would not be implementing the new anti-theft software, like the US, due to it not being applicable because of the immobiliser systems in their vehicles. Deon Sonnekus, spokesperson at Hyundai Automotive South Africa, said their vehicles were equipped with security and anti-theft mechanisms which would remain private due to the possibility of criminal intent.