DURBAN - HIGH-RANKING SAPS officer Major General Keerath Nunkumar is believed to have been suspended on suspicion of involvement in corrupt activities.

According to a letter signed by acting KwaZulu-Natal provincial commissioner Major General Bheki Langa, Major General Mandlenkosi Chirwa is now acting as the eThekwini Inner South Cluster Commander, the position Nunkumar held.

The Sunday Tribune has viewed the letter that confirmed Chirwa’s acting appointment, “with immediate effect”, on Thursday.

Nunkumar, 53, is being investigated over corruption, malpractice and maladministration allegations that surfaced in August last year when a SAPS officer raised queries about Nunkumar’s questionable dealings.

Nunkumar took up his cluster commander position in 2009, which gave him control over 10 police stations and three specialised units.

A source close to the investigation, who asked not to be named, said allegations had surfaced that Nunkumar had procured contracts for services at the Mariannhill police station in spite of not being designated to perform such duties.

According to the source, Nunkumar appeared before the SAPS portfolio committee in November and earlier this month to face an internal inquiry held at the KwaZulu-Natal provincial SAPS office in Durban.

Nunkumar was charged with several counts of contravening the SAPS treasury regulations and fraud.

“He would produce a fraudulent document that allowed him to authorise procurements,” said the source.

Police spokesperson Jay Naicker confirmed the inquiry was under way but could not comment further. “We can confirm that an internal inquiry was initiated and the process is ongoing. We cannot comment further as this process remains a matter between the employee and employer,” Naicker said.

Chatsworth community police forum chairperson Jakes Singh said he preferred not to comment as he had not been briefed on the inquiry.

A full list of the allegations made against Nunkumar was sent to him for comment, but he had not responded at the time of going to print.

