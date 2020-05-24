Top KZN cop fingered in alleged plot to murder husband and mistress

Pietermaritzburg - A policewoman in Pietermaritzburg is allegedly primed for a promotion after being investigated for allegedly ordering a hit on her husband and his "mistress" and abusing state resources. The investigation into the high-ranking official addressed her use of state resources, namely police vehicles, to meet with a private investigator to check on her husband. She later asked the PI for help with having her husband and a woman she believed was his mistress “dealt with for good”. The cop said she was in the process of divorcing her husband and believed there was nothing wrong with enlisting the services of an investigator to look into her husband's actions and track his movement. She has denied the allegations.

The PI was hired to look into her husband's "affairs": purchases made for his “girlfriend”, vehicle tracking, cellphone records as well as taking pictures and videos of the two together.

But the PI said his investigation had revealed that there was no affair; the two were just good friends, and he had conveyed this to his client.

He said the policewoman did not believe his findings and was convinced there was an ongoing affair.

“She asked if I knew any men who could deal with the two for good as she wanted them both out of this world,” he said.

She also made the request to the PI's boss for the two to get beaten up and for somebody to make the husband's friend “disappear”.

Meanwhile, the husband and his friend said their lives had become a living hell from the harassment and torment instilled by his wife and the private investigator.

“There were strange calls and threatening messages from a man who called himself Lazarus who said he was from Bloemfontein.

"We later found out that was a fake name used by the private investigator who confirmed he was hired by my wife,” said the husband.

The husband's friend said her relationship was ruined.

“My fiancé was roped into this by Lazarus, who was the private investigator, and then there were all the horrible messages.

"It ruined my engagement, and my reputation was tarnished because of this ordeal.

"He confirmed that everything was done because she thought we were having affair,” she said.

Both the husband and his friend laid criminal charges at the Durban North police station.

Provincial police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said one charge - for the alleged contravention of a protection order - was withdrawn at court, while a crimen injuria charge was still under investigation.

“We are expressly forbidden from naming parties involved in an ongoing criminal investigation.

"Disciplinary matters are an internal process and will remain as such," Naicker said.

“We have very strict criteria for senior management posts, and only those who meet the required criteria can be considered. It is an internal, confidential procedure.”

