Tourism sector reeling amidst coronavirus outbreak

Durban - Since the Covid-19 scourge hit South Africa, precautionary measures have resulted in fewer customers, till rings and a dip in tips for restaurant owners and their staff Restaurants up and down the Florida Road strip were shells of their former selves as business has presently slowed down to a trickle. This comes after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a national state of disaster. Some waitrons, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said they were fearful that their earnings from tips would dip sharply, and the lack of traffic also made business owners fearful. Police officers were seen patrolling along one of Durban's best known social hotspots, they now have the added responsibility of ensuring that the new precautions brought on by Covid-19 was adhered. Wendy Alberts of the Restaurants Association of South Africa said there was constant communication between restaurateurs and government departments.



“Guidelines were given to establishments for the safety of all staff and customers. But as a result of limiting patrons, you will be limiting business.”

Alberts said no more than 50 people, including all staff, were allowed per establishment, regardless of whether alcohol was being sold on the premises.

She said the hours of liquor sales were from 9 am to 6 pm on Mondays to Saturdays, 9 am to 1 pm on Sundays and on all public holidays. All liquor opened, closed, finished or unfinished must be off the tables by the cut-off time.

Alberts said a register is being kept of all persons entering premises.



“This includes name, surname, address, contact number, identification number and next of kin. Authorities will do inspections and failure to acquire such information from patrons will result in restaurant owners being prosecuted.”

On Friday, at an inter-ministerial press briefing in Pretoria, Police Minister Bheki Cele said in the coming week he would engage with provincial liquor boards, gambling boards, the hospitality industry, and stakeholders to secure their commitment and compliance to the new regulations.

“If you fail to comply with any regulations or precautions then members of the SAPS, the SANDF and Peace Officers shall take appropriate action.”

While social distancing was prescribed that did not mean a total shutdown.

Scott Langley, marketing, sales and events director for the Durban International Convention Centre, said as a matter of practice they ensured optimum hygiene standards, and rules and regulations were complied with.

“Therefore, the Durban ICC is assisting clients with rescheduling events and for those wishing to reduce the number of delegates. We also offer a full video-streaming service for those clients who wish to proceed with their programmes and broadcast their content to an online audience.”

Nomusa Dube-Ncube KZN's Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs MEC said the province was already negatively impacted by the virus.

“Our tourism sector has been hit the hardest with some of our entities postponing international events. Thus far we have calculated losses of more than R 1 billion. On Monday, we will meet with stakeholders in the industry to discuss a recovery plan.”

Dube-Ncube said KZN tourism contributed 4% of the provincial gross domestic product, and was responsible for more than 81 000 direct jobs and many more throughout the value chain.

Riefdah Ajam, the general secretary for the Federation of Unions of South Africa (Fedusa), said back-to-back meetings were being held in various sectors to manage the aftermath of coronavirus.

“It looks like the hospitality sector is taking a big knock but we are doing everything in our power to help the people.”

Sunday Tribune