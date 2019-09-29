Oyanga Ngalika, the spokesperson for the Eastern Cape Parks and Tourism Agency, said: “There were a number of cancellations following the incident. People were worried and felt they can’t go there after that incident.”
Turner and her husband, Matthew, and their toddler son were on holiday with friends to celebrate her birthday in the reserve when two men apparently entered their chalet while they were sleeping and stabbed them.
Turner died at the scene while Matthew sustained serious injuries and had part of his small intestine removed during an emergency operation in the Eastern Cape. Their friends who were in a nearby chalet heard the commotion and went in search of help.
On Thursday, Eastern Cape Parks and Tourism Agency chief, Vuyani Dayimani, said they had stepped up security and that their rangers were on patrol in all the province’s reserves.