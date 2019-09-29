Tourists cancel Hluleka Game Reserve bookings after Turner's murder







Matthew Turner and Karen Turner on their wedding day in 2017.Picture: Supplied Durban - Several people have cancelled their bookings at Hluleka Game Reserve in the Eastern Cape following the murder of pregnant Underberg Primary School teacher, Karen Turner, two weeks ago. Oyanga Ngalika, the spokesperson for the Eastern Cape Parks and Tourism Agency, said: “There were a number of cancellations following the incident. People were worried and felt they can’t go there after that incident.” Turner and her husband, Matthew, and their toddler son were on holiday with friends to celebrate her birthday in the reserve when two men apparently entered their chalet while they were sleeping and stabbed them. Turner died at the scene while Matthew sustained serious injuries and had part of his small intestine removed during an emergency operation in the Eastern Cape. Their friends who were in a nearby chalet heard the commotion and went in search of help. On Thursday, Eastern Cape Parks and Tourism Agency chief, Vuyani Dayimani, said they had stepped up security and that their rangers were on patrol in all the province’s reserves.

“While increased security steps are being put in place, everything is being done to bring the perpetrators of the Hluleka Nature Reserve incident to book,” he said.

Dayimani said threats to the safety and security of visitors to the reserve as well as their personal belongings would not be tolerated.

Last week, it emerged that on the night of the attack on the Turners there was a break-in at the reserve’s main office.

Yesterday, police spokesperson Captain Dineo Koena said: “We are still investigating and there have been no breakthroughs as yet.”

Meanwhile, Turner’s brother Ian Crouch said at least 400 people came to her memorial service at Lake Kenmo on Friday. Kari, Kari Bear or Reen as Turner was affectionately known by friends, had a private cremation. Crouch said Matthew and their son also attended the memorial.

“He was discharged on Thursday (from the Pietermaritzburg Medi Clinic where he was airlifted after his operation in the Eastern Cape) and was at the service. He was very sore and gets very tired,” said Crouch.

Sunday Tribune