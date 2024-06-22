Traveller dies at King Shaka International Airport

In a statement issued by Acsa, the company said a call was reported to the call centre at 8.35pm requesting emergency medical response after the traveller was observed to be struggling to breathe at Gate A12 of the airport terminal.

THE Airports Company South Africa (Acsa) has confirmed that a woman died at King Shaka International Airport on Friday evening, shortly before boarding a FlySafair (FA279) flight to Johannesburg.

“Shortly before medics arrived, a passenger services agent was dispatched and arrived on the scene at 8.40pm to discover the patient to be unresponsive,” read the statement.

Acsa said the paramedics arrived on the scene at 8.49pm and proceeded to provide advanced life support to the patient. However, despite all efforts, the traveller was declared dead on the scene.

“The cause of death is still unknown. However, we can confirm that the matter has been handed over to the SAPS. Acsa would like to extend its deepest condolences to the traveller’s family and loved ones during this difficult time,” it said.