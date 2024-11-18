Truckers lucky to return home

Some South African truck drivers are counting themselves “lucky” to have returned home unscathed, having dodged the violence that erupted in Mozambique following the elections there. Others were not as fortunate as they attempted to get to the Lebombo Border post, the main crossing between Mozambique and South Africa, as their vehicles were pelted with all manner of projectiles.

Frelimo were declared winners after the November 9 general elections were completed but the opposition Optimistic People for the Development of Mozambique (Podemos) party and their leader, Venancio Modlane, claimed that the results were rigged. Mondlane mobilised his supporters, a week later, to participate in protests and strikes as an expression of displeasure for the election outcome.

The call to action was heeded by thousands, barricades were set in strategic places, including near the Lebombo Border, and clashes between police and protesters occurred at some hot spots. With the disruptions raging on this week, human rights groups said more than 30 people have since been killed. Truck driver Thulani Shabalala, 52, originally from KwaNongoma in KwaZulu-Natal now based in Boksburg because of work, was glad to be back home after being stuck in Ressano Garcia, Maputo for a few days.

“It affected me a lot emotionally as I was in fear of what might happen. Some of my colleagues were affected physically because some had stones hurled at them while others were beaten up. “To be stuck in a place where people are protesting violently in the presence of soldiers, who did not intervene, really affected us. However, to be fair, it is their right to voice their concerns in their own country,” he said. Shabalala, who works as a food transporter and has been in the trucking industry since 1999, said, as a safety precaution, he took refuge inside his vehicle throughout his time in Mozambique.

He said that he did not hesitate when the opportunity to leave the country presented itself. “We had to sneak out like a bunch of rats around three in the morning when the noise had died down and the protesters had gone to bed. “Due to the fact that I was still carrying cargo at that time, I had to make a special request to the soldiers present to escort me out of the area,” said Shabalala.

Thabo Mokoena, 43, a truck driver, who has been driving since 2013, was holed up in Moamba, Maputo for a week before he could return home. “I was stuck in the truck for the entire duration. On the one hand it was scorching hot, on the other, you could not open the windows because there were mosquitos constantly around,” he said. Mokoena said being stuck in Mozambique hurt his pocket.

“I get paid for the kilometres I drive and if the truck is stagnant, that translates to no money being generated. “I really hope that these issues get resolved soon because it is affecting our jobs and pockets,” said Mokoena. Tensions were reignited on Wednesday when Mondlane called for renewed protests.

The subsequent anarchy forced the closure once again of the Lembombo Border post by South African authorities, which was another damning blow for cargo transporters carrying goods to and from Mozambique’s port in Maputo. In a media report, Gavin Kelly, CEO of the Road Freight Association, said that the closure had hurt all forms of trade logistics—air, rail, road, and sea, causing financial losses for both South Africa and Mozambique He estimated the resulting disruption of cargo movement to cost SA R10 million a day.

Tony Modise from the Truckers Association of South Africa's Youth Desk said that the combination of strikes, border closures, and recent diesel price hike (R0.20 per litre) was creating a highly challenging environment for the logistics industry. “We are seeing increased operational costs. Longer delivery times and heightened uncertainty. Our members are working hard to mitigate these disruptions by exploring alternative routes and supply chain solutions, but the situation remains fluid and could continue to impact the flow of goods in the short to medium terms. They will in turn affect smaller truckers and they might end up closing down.” Modise said this resulted in the key transport corridor in Mozambique being affected, and goods were either rerouted or being delayed, causing a backlog that was felt across the entire SADC logistics network.