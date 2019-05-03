Durban - Gqom artist Babes Wodumo has left the watching public jaw dropped once again. Bongekile 'Babes Wodumo' Simelane has been featured in Mampintsha’s new music record which contains lyrics from her viral abuse video. Mampintsha is also Babes Wodumo's alleged abuser.
On Friday, West Ink Records premiered the video of the song ‘Khona iy’ngane lay’ndlini’ on YouTube. The song title stems from a phrase Mandla 'Mampintsha' Maphumulo used when he allegedly beat Babes Wodumo earlier this year. She had filmed the alleged abuse and it was beamed to her social media followers on Instagram.
The Mampintsha owned song also features DJ Tira, Campmaster and Babes Wodumo.
Just three days ago, Babes Wodumo sent a shout out on Instagram to the Wine Wednesday concept, which is championed by Lindo ‘Dogg Dbn’ Buthelezi, the Durban publicist who is working closely with Babes Wodumo’s alleged abuser Mampintsha.
No stranger to stirring the pot, in late March, Babes Wodumo was slammed for singing the same abuse song at a popular Durban night club in a short clip which went viral on the internet.
DJ Tira, who had also similarly been slammed for dancing to the song in a live video, is also featured on the song. In the new song, Babes Wodumo features prominently in the video and interacts with Mampintsha in a number of frames in the music video.
Both Babes Wodumo and Mampintsha face assault charges before the courts.
Babes Wodumo, who was recently fined and found guilty for failing to appear in court, faces an assault charge for beating a Durban woman at an Umbilo guesthouse. Mampintsha also faces an assault charge for allegedly beating Babes Wodumo at his Westville property.
Babes Wodumo is set to return to the Durban Magistrates Court later this month, while Mampintsha is expected to return to the Pinetown Magistrates Court on May 15. Taking to Twitter to announce the Babes Wodumo feature, Mampintsha appeared to be gloating:
Babes Wodumo’s assault co-accused, Tipcee, also made an appearance in the music video, although she has no song credits as she does not sing in the song.
Surprise Surprise. Khona iy'ngane kayndlini is finally out & guess who's on the track? The one n only GQOM QUEEN @BABESWODUMO— S H I M O R A (@MampintshaNuz) May 3, 2019
Checkout the full video on YouTube - Link on my bio! (Video Premiers at 11am)
Let’s retweet and get some energy 😍😍😍 pic.twitter.com/xBOxH83snE
PR stunt or not Babes Wodumo has clearly lost it.— Nomfundo Clarissa (@NomfundoCM) May 3, 2019
He definitely won. If your abuser makes you seem like a crazy liar, he has you for life, if no one believes you, there is nowhere to run. Yho imbi into kaBabes Wodumo bethuna.— Anne D. Tyisi (@Anne_D_Tyisi) May 3, 2019
Nah, fxxk this Babes Wodumo character.— OMW it's Siza🙊 (@miss_siza) May 3, 2019
Canceling Mampintsa, Babes Wodumo and DJ Tira... IN. 👏🏽THAT. 👏🏽ORDER. 👏🏽👏🏽— Gello🥇 (@KamogeloMaduma) May 3, 2019
Very, very. Important to mind your bloody business and stay focused on yours. Babes Wodumo been taking y'all for a pxxs 🚮 pic.twitter.com/5IHQMUWm7r— Man's Not Rude 🇿🇦 (@TheXhosaGuy) May 3, 2019
Why is Babes Wodumo still famous ? pic.twitter.com/KnRcR6wqX7— L E S L I E 💀🔥 (@iamresilient03) May 3, 2019
Babes wodumo looking at us like “surprise” pic.twitter.com/gK1VPwNwGQ— REyna (@Rinae_Singo) May 3, 2019
Babes Wodumo Is A Disgrace To South Africa. Many Women Are Abused And Yena She Makes A Mockery Of All That Painful Thing. ABUSE IS SERIOUS, 😢😢😢 pic.twitter.com/rb8ddCB3Bp— Bonginkosi B* Mbele🦋 (@BongiBMbele) May 3, 2019
It's women like Babes Wodumo that are the reason many choose to turn a blind eye to domestic abuse.— Aubz (@Aubreychiibi) May 3, 2019
When I think about the Babes Wodumo & Mampintsha Saga, The whole country came to a standstill, political parties got involved, the police commissioner got involved, her family did a press conference, other gender based violence victims tried to protect her. What a disappointment.— CARS (@VLNAfrica) May 3, 2019