Singers Babes Wodumo and Tipcee pose for the cameras after briefly appearing in the Durban Magistrate Court on assault charges. Picture: Doctor Ngcobo/African News Agency(ANA)

Durban - Gqom artist Babes Wodumo has left the watching public jaw dropped once again. Bongekile 'Babes Wodumo' Simelane has been featured in Mampintsha’s new music record which contains lyrics from her viral abuse video. Mampintsha is also Babes Wodumo's alleged abuser.



On Friday, West Ink Records premiered the video of the song ‘Khona iy’ngane lay’ndlini’ on YouTube. The song title stems from a phrase Mandla 'Mampintsha' Maphumulo used when he allegedly beat Babes Wodumo earlier this year. She had filmed the alleged abuse and it was beamed to her social media followers on Instagram.





The Mampintsha owned song also features DJ Tira, Campmaster and Babes Wodumo.





Just three days ago, Babes Wodumo sent a shout out on Instagram to the Wine Wednesday concept, which is championed by Lindo ‘Dogg Dbn’ Buthelezi, the Durban publicist who is working closely with Babes Wodumo’s alleged abuser Mampintsha.





No stranger to stirring the pot, in late March, Babes Wodumo was slammed for singing the same abuse song at a popular Durban night club in a short clip which went viral on the internet.





DJ Tira, who had also similarly been slammed for dancing to the song in a live video, is also featured on the song. In the new song, Babes Wodumo features prominently in the video and interacts with Mampintsha in a number of frames in the music video.





Both Babes Wodumo and Mampintsha face assault charges before the courts.





Babes Wodumo, who was recently fined and found guilty for failing to appear in court, faces an assault charge for beating a Durban woman at an Umbilo guesthouse. Mampintsha also faces an assault charge for allegedly beating Babes Wodumo at his Westville property.





Babes Wodumo is set to return to the Durban Magistrates Court later this month, while Mampintsha is expected to return to the Pinetown Magistrates Court on May 15. Taking to Twitter to announce the Babes Wodumo feature, Mampintsha appeared to be gloating:

Surprise Surprise. Khona iy'ngane kayndlini is finally out & guess who's on the track? The one n only GQOM QUEEN @BABESWODUMO

Checkout the full video on YouTube - Link on my bio! (Video Premiers at 11am)



Let’s retweet and get some energy 😍😍😍 pic.twitter.com/xBOxH83snE — S H I M O R A (@MampintshaNuz) May 3, 2019





By Friday afternoon, the words 'Wodumo' and 'Babes' were trending on number 4 and 7 on Twitter South Africa trends.





Babes Wodumo’s assault co-accused, Tipcee, also made an appearance in the music video, although she has no song credits as she does not sing in the song.