EFF leader Julius Malema at the Orlando Stadium in Soweto, Johannesburg, which was packed to capacity on Saturday for the funeral of struggle icon Winnie Madikizela-Mandela. Photo: GCIS

DURBAN - EFF Leader Julius Malema left twitter abuzz with his parting message that the governing party honour Mama Winnie Madikizela-Mandela by renaming the Cape Town International Airport in her name.





He made the call as his parting shot in a fiery 18 minute speech during Madikizela-Mandela's funeral at the Orlando Stadium on Saturday.





Social media erupted instantly, with some taking to amend the Cape Town International Airport's Wikipedia page and others photoshopping pictures to change road signage to support Malemas call.

Malema’s plea was even acknowledged by the government, as he left the podium, with the official government account tweeting: "Julius Malema leaves the podium by challenging SA Government to rename the Cape Town Int Airport after Winnie Mandela".

Julius Malema leaves the podium by challenging SA Government to rename the Cape Town Int Airport after #WinnieMandela #WinnieMandelaFuneral — South African Government (@GovernmentZA) April 14, 2018

This was followed by the floods of twitterati including celebrities in support of Malema’s call.





Digital radio entrepreneur Tbo Touch, whose real name is Thabo Molefe, also supported the proposal, saying it would be one among many legacy projects under President Cyril Ramaphosa's leadership.





Can’t wait to fly from OR Tambo to Winnie Madikizela Mandela Airport in 2018. Thank you @Julius_S_Malema this will be one amongst many legacy projects under @CyrilRamaphosa leadership. #WinnieMandelaFuneral — Tbo Touch (@iamtbotouch) April 14, 2018

5fm DJ Franky (Mohau Lusaba) also showed support for Malema's call in the context of transformation.





Winnie Mandela International Airport! A simple form of transformation in a province that desperately needs to be transformed. Brilliant idea @Julius_S_Malema. RT if u agree. #WinnieMandelaFuneral — DJ Franky (@FrankySA) April 14, 2018

Imagine departing for Oliver Tambo international airport and landing at Winnine Mandela international airport.What a yessses 😩😩✊🏾✊🏾 #WinnieMandelaFuneral pic.twitter.com/AwFSnmUk15 — Swidat ⚡️🥀 (@_MsBrown_) April 14, 2018

Some have started to call Cape Town Airport after Winnie Madikizela-Mandela before it being officially renamed.