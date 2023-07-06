Tyrone ready to give his best shot at world champs

DURBAN - South African Paralympic athlete Tyrone Pillay will once again take to the international stage, where he will give his best shot at the World Para Athletics Championships. Pillay, 43, who participates in shot put, is among a squad of 26 athletes and officials who will proudly represent South Africa at this year's championships in Paris, France, from July 8 to 17.

The team comprises a mix of experienced athletes who have excelled at various international para events. They also include Paralympians Ndodomzi Jonathan Ntutu, Zanele Situ, Louzanne Coetzee, Liezel Gouws, Sheryl James, Mpumelelo Mhlongo and Tokyo Paralympics gold medallist in para-cycling – Pieter du Preez. Pillay, who was born with a left leg impairment and has a prosthetic leg, will take part in the Shot Put F63. ‘’I am fairly well prepared for the championship. I just want to be the best I can be. My plan is to qualify for the Paralympic Games next year,’’ he said.

The Durban-born athlete is currently living in Belgium, where he is working closely with one of the sponsors as an adviser for next year's Olympic and Paralympic Games. ‘’The rain in the first two months of moving to Belgium was challenging, so there was very little opportunity to train outdoors. And the snow and learning to adapt and walk in snow. But living in Europe is helping me to climatise and prepare for next year's game.’’ Tyrone Pillay. Photo: Supplied Pillay, who loved playing cricket when he was young, decided to take up shot put after watching the Beijing 2008 Paralympics and thought that his body seemed better built for shot put. He worked on building muscle mass. Looking to increase from his then 75kg frame, he watched YouTube videos to help with his weight training.

He made his international debut representing South Africa in The World Games in Sharjah, UAE, in 2011. One of his highlights was winning a bronze medal in the men's shot put F42 event at the 2016 Summer Paralympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, with his best distance of 13.91 metres. ‘’The Tokyo Games in 2021 were challenging, especially competing in the torrential rain, which was not easy with a prosthetic leg and having to throw. I finished around 8th, which was disappointing considering the standard I set for myself. My plan was to retire after the Tokyo Games, and I didn't want to retire knowing I didn't give my best, and that is why I decided to give it a try one more time and to end my career on a high note,’’ said Pillay.

His message to the youth is to believe in their dreams and work hard towards what they want. ‘’I never knew this sport at all and never understood much about it, but I knew I wanted to represent South Africa, so I did whatever I could to get there. My goal was to become a South African athlete. I have now achieved so much in the world of sport, and I can be proud of myself. My biggest driving force is to inspire and motivate others to believe in themself,’’ he said.