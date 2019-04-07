UKZN twins Anele and Wanele Ngcobo were among thousands to graduate this week. Picture: Rogan Ward

Durban - THE Ngcobo twins of Inanda have been inseparable since birth. On Saturday, Anele and Wanele strutted across the UKZN sports centre where they both had their Postgraduate Certificate in Education (PGCE) conferred.

The twins, who also run a clothing business, are now looking forward to a career in the classroom.

“We have the same life choices and often do everything together. But most recently we were pitted against each other for the same teaching position,” said Anele.

The 22-year-old identical twins went for interviews for the same teaching position. But it doesn’t matter who gets the job, “it will be fine”, says Anele.

She said they were both passionate about education and were inspired by their high school teacher Evelyn Moodley who taught life orientation at Burnwood Secondary School.

They completed their sociology and history degrees at the University of Zululand last year and decided to fulfil their dreams of becoming teachers by enrolling for a PGCE.

“We do everything together and, if we had our way, we were going to work at the same school,” said Anele.

The orphaned twins, who lost their mother four years ago and their father when they were younger, were accompanied by their grandparents Alfred and Molly Manzi.

“(Our grandparents) are everything to us,” said Wanele. “We made a commitment to make them proud”.

And if the twins look familiar, that’s because they entered the MTV Base VJ Search last year, where they made it to the Top 5.

