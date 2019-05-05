Umgeni Water Chief Executive Thami Hlongwa and Chairperson of the Board Ziphozethu Mathenjwa during the presentation of financial result in Durban ICC. Picture: Leon Lestrade / African News Agency

Durban - Ziphozethu Gabsie Mathenjwa has been appointed as chairperson of the Umgeni Water Board. Mathenjwa, who has held the position in an acting capacity since 2017, was appointed officially on Friday by Minister of Water and Sanitation Gugile Nkwinti.

The 12 new members announced by Nkwinti are: Professor Thandwa Mthembu, Siboniso Shabalala, Mduduzi Eric Zakwe, Nompumelelo Beata Chamane, Visvin Reddy, William Mapena, Teboho Nkhahle, Linda Ngcobo, Bongekile Zulu, Suleman Badat, Mbali Barbra Ndlovu and advocate Simone Nkosi Chamane.

The chief executive of Umgeni Water, Thamsanqa Hlongwa, will remain an ex-officio member.

The board will be in place for a term of four years.

The previous board was dissolved amid allegations of corruption in June 2017. President Cyril Ramaphosa in February issued a presidential proclamation for a corruption probe at Umgeni Water dating back to January 2012.

The KwaZulu-Natal water utility has been plagued by allegations of corruption, including reports of a R220million security tender that was awarded to a company with political connections.

The Special Investigating Unit was instructed to investigate allegations of serious maladministration, improper and unlawful conduct by board members, officials and employees, and unlawful appropriation or expenditure of public money by Umgeni Water.

Umgeni Water is the second-largest water board in the country, with an annual turnover of more than R2.4billion and a five-year capital expenditure budget of more than R7bn.

Umgeni Water stakeholder manager Shami Harichunder said the organisation had a temporal board that was appointed in 2017 and chaired by Mathenjwa.

He said Mathenjwa’s reappointment was a major boost to Umgeni Water. “It will strengthen the continuation of board business and ensure that both strong and effective leadership remain as the organisation focuses its strategies, expertise and strength on organic growth by increasing its footprint in KwaZulu-Natal.”

“She is a highly experienced businessperson and respected water sector strategist who will provide leadership to support Umgeni Water’s collaboration on expertise with municipalities and achieve the organisation’s objective of becoming a world-class organisation,” said Harichunder.

Mathenjwa said she was delighted that finality had been reached on the appointment of a permanent board. She said the move would instil stakeholder confidence and play a pivotal role in ensuring added strength and energy were given to oversight.

“The new board has both a valuable and important role to play in ensuring the organisation stays focused on high-quality delivery, in governance performance, and the results it produces in product quality, infrastructure implementation and, importantly, on the six million consumers who receive safe drinking water treated by Umgeni Water,” Mathenjwa said.