Umhlanga bids farewell to Humphrey

Humphrey Immerman, a dog who went from being homeless to becoming an ambassador for the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals was given a fond farewell by those close to him at Umhlanga Beach yesterday. Humphrey died of liver failure last month.

Alwyn Immerman, his owner for the last 13 years, described him as a great friend who he will not forget. “He has played his part on planet earth and has helped a lot of dogs in the process. But the truth of the matter is he was not well in the last few days. I am going to miss my guardian angel,” said Immerman. Alwyn Immerman,77, Humphrey’s owner and members of the Umhlanga community hold on to a sculptor of Humphrey. SUPPLIED Humphrey had become popular with tourists and locals and was also an SPCA brand ambassador, enabling the association to collect food and other donations to help other animals and encourage their adoption.

Immerman and his dog were said to have raised thousands of rand for the Durban and Coast SPCA over the years. “We would get emails from overseas with people looking to take walks with Humphrey and it was a good experience for them and so that is how he became popular with tourists,” said Immerman. In addition, Humphrey would also visit old age homes to bring cheer to the elderly.

Immerman, 77, who is a pharmacist at uMhlanga Village said many people have been supportive to him since learning of Humphrey’s death. “Over the last few days people who come to the pharmacy and learn of his death come to give hugs and that makes one to be quite emotional. Today when we do that send-off I think I will finally get to have some closure,” he said. Humphrey’s send- off was held at Cabana Beach Resort next to his sculptor.