‘Umkhokha: The Curse’ star talks about his music journey

THE Umkhokha: The Curse star Nkosinathi Maphalala, known as Nay Maps, says music has always been part of his life as his father usually made him and his siblings sing at church before he spread the word of God. Nay Maps launched his song Umoya Wasendulo in an intimate session with close friends and colleagues at the Durban Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre Complex (ICC) business lounge on Friday.

Nay Maps portrays the role of Siphamandla Mthembu, a church leader in this Mzansi Magic Telenovela, which plays on weekdays at 8.30pm. He said his father was a gifted musician. “Any instrument that he got to lay his hands on he managed to play. I’m talking about piano and guitar and he was self taught,” he said. The former star of SABC 1’s Uzalo said he asked his father to teach him to play piano but he used to get frustrated at him. Nay Maps added that he knows the experience of having no one because he saw his parents starting a church from scratch in a garage. Talking about how his song Umoya Wasendulo came about, he said when he was with Anae who is featured on it, they thought about how everyone has their troubles that they go through in their lives.

He said: “Everyone has problems and we said we want first to thank God, thank him for giving us life. No matter what happens in our lives we ask for his light in our lives. He must not leave us when we succeed.” His first single, released in 2022, I’ll Be There, is a love song. He said the meaning behind the song was to say to a partner that he gave her his word because it was easy to be insecure because of the attention from women who saw him on television. “When you are in the entertainment industry it is very easy for someone to look at you somehow because they are thinking that all the limelight is on you and question themselves if you are really for them what about all these girls? So I say trust me, that what I am saying is true,” he said.