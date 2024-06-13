uMlazi killer said one of his victims was a Christmas gift

Durban — A 25-year-old uMlazi killer, Bongumusa Sphesihle Radebe, who shot and killed Loyiso Shabalala in December 2020, called his family and told them that his murder was their Christmas gift. In a victim impact statement from Loyiso’s mother, Tholakele Shabalala, said she was still traumatised by the manner in which her son was murdered.

State prosecutor advocate Bonginkosi Mbokazi read the statement in court. Shabalala said after her son was killed his phone was stolen and Radebe called them laughing and said they must enjoy their Christmas gift. “He posted his pictures. He also called and threatened to wipe the whole family out including a baby that was crawling at the time,” said Shabalala.

She further said after they received the threats from Radebe they were scared and slept at a neighbour’s house. Shabalala described her son as someone who was respectful and had big dreams. “He wanted to be a policeman and had dreams of extending our home. All the dreams were shattered when he was killed,” she said.

In May 2021 Radebe killed Sthembiso Njapha and in 2022 he killed Mthobisi Shibase. Nkululeko Njapha, Sthembiso’s cousin brother, said he was the only son his uncle ever had. “When my uncle passed away in 2010 he (Sthembiso) took over his responsibilities and paid the bills at home. He paid lobola for his fiancée and bought a car when he got employed at Unilever in 2014. He had a plan for his life,” he said.

Mthobisi Shibase’s dad, Simphiwe Shibase, said he had to close one of his tuck-shops because he could not bear the pain of going to a place where his son was brutally murdered. He said when his son was killed he was going to go for an interview. “He was smart and I am sure he would have got the job,” he said.

Moreover, Shibase said Mthobisi’s sister has not been coping with her brother’s death and she ended up suffering from anxiety. Radebe was sentenced on Wednesday by the Durban High Court to three life terms and 85 years imprisonment. He was initially facing 13 charges but was found guilty on 10 charges, which are three murders, three robberies with aggravating circumstances, theft, three attempted murder, unlawful possession of a prohibited firearm and unlawful possession of ammunition. Apart from his charges, Radebe told the court that he was selling drugs which made him R3 000 or below. The murders took place when two gangs were fighting and drugs were involved.