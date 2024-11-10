uMlazi mass murder: Identity document a ‘reason’ why 9 people were gunned down

A STATE witness told the Durban High Court that nine people were fatally shot at his uMlazi home, and he could have been the 10th - all this over the shooter’s missing identity document. Phiwayinkosi Sibisi was testifying in the murder trial of Siphamandla Dlomo who has been charged with the murders of Mlungisi Lungisani Zuma, Phakamani Sibusiso Dlamini, Maxwell Bankeni Sibisi, Reginald Bongimpilo Ngema, Thabani Vincent Ngcobo, Meichel Mhlengi Khathi, Ayabonga Mbayise, Sifundo Sibusiso Dlamini, and Sifiso Alex Cele.

Four of the dead during the August 11, 2023 shootings were Sibisi’s family members. A massive manhunt was launched for Dlomo thereafter and he handed himself to police two days later. Apart from the murder counts, Dlomo also faces two attempted murder, possession of an illegal firearm and robbery charges.

Sibisi told the court about the narrow escape he had when he tried to disarm Dlomo on the day of the killings. He hid while the shooting occurred and when the opportunity presented itself, Sibisi went back to the home and attempted to take Dlomo by surprise. “I saw Dlomo standing close to a door with a gun in his right hand looking pointing to the road, his back was towards me, about a metre away.

“I needed to make sure that he didn’t sense someone was behind him, and he didn't. His left shoulder was on the wall. It was dark. I planned to grab the gun if he turned suddenly.” Sibisi inched closer and made an attempt for the weapon but it resulted in a tussle between them. “As we struggled for possession of the gun, I asked him what he wanted and he said he required his ID document. “

Sibisi told him he had handed to the police. “We looked each other in the eye and then he began to hurl profanities at me.” As they wrestled for control of the gun, Sibisi said a few shots rang out.

Sibisi said he was injured during the incident, not by the bullets, but from wrestling with Dlomo. Each time he recounted the events of that day, he got emotional. Sibisi and Dlomo became acquainted in 2022, through his half brother Sakhile Ndlovu who was a tenant living in the Sibisi family’s yard.

Dlomo then moved into a shack built in Sibisi’s yard in January 2023 and they had a good relationship. But relations between them soured two months later (March 27) when Dlomo’s ID was found at the murder scene of three people, including Sakhile Ndlovu, Dlomo’s half brother. Sibisi said there was a squabble between the brothers a day before the March 2023 shootings.

However, defence counsel advocate Masibonge Mathomane told Sibisi that his client would say that the ID was not found at the crime scene where Ndlovu was killed. “He would say that you are the one who killed Ndlovu and you are using this ID to frame him,” said Mathomane. Sibisi denied the claim and countered by asking why the accused did not report that to the police.