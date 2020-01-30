Durban - Monday was International Holocaust Remembrance Day (January 27).
This is the annual day the world remembers the tragic Holocaust associated with World War 2 and the systematic killing of six million European Jews and 11 million others by the Nazis and their cohorts between 1933 and 1945.
The Durban Holocaust and Genocide Centre staged their own event on Wednesday to remember the closure of Auschwitz on January 27, 1945, the Nazi’s main concentration camp, located in Poland.
More than 200 people packed the Centre’s main auditorium to listen to keynote speaker and Brown University History and German studies professor Omer Bartov.
The US-based academic had the full attention of his audience as he shared anecdotes and discoveries he made about the Holocaust and war-time atrocities in his book 'Anatomy of a Genocide: The Life and Death of a Town Called Buczacz'.