Durban - THE University of Zululand has warned the university community about a fake poster purporting the institution would be closed until next year following violent student protests this week.

The university’s KwaDlangezwa campus was set alight on Sunday night as vehicles and some buildings were burnt to ashes, the Zululand Observer reported.

The student protests were reportedly over unpaid allowances and tuition fees.

The university said in a statement posted on their Facebook: “It has come to the University’s attention that certain students and individuals are distorting, manufacturing and spreading fake news using university templates. Not only are these actions malicious but they create an environment of distrust and misinformation which could cause harm to the student community and stakeholders”.

“The trending notice amongst many makes mention that the university will only reopen in 2020. This is not true and the university condemns fake news in the strongest terms and urges students to refrain from spreading misinformation as this could lead to prosecution of the publisher as it is a criminal offence,” said the university.

Teaching and learning remains suspended at the institution, with no students allowed on campus.

Sunday Tribune