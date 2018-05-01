DURBAN - AS the Mangosuthu University of Technology welcomed its new vice-chancellor, the institution also lost one of its students, Zolile Khumalo, who was shot dead on Tuesday night, allegedly by a 23-year-old former student.

Khumalo, 21, was a first-year quantity surveying student. She was allegedly shot dead by an ex-student at the institution’s student residence in Lonsdale in the Durban CBD.

Student body Sasco called for violence against women and children abuse to stop and called for immediate removal of the security company. Khumalo's death came a day before Dr Enoch Duma Malaza was announced as the institutions new vice chancellor.

While the details surrounding the incident are sketchy, the university’s spokesperson Bheki Hlophe confirmed the incident. He said the university was still trying to get more details from eyewitnesses.

“The university has learnt with shock of the sudden passing of Zolile Khumalo, a first-year Quantity Surveying student. MUT warden at one of its outsourced residences, where the incident happened, reported that Zolile was shot and killed by an ex-student of the university yesterday (Tuesday),” Hlophe said in the media statement.

He said the accused was taken into custody by the police. It is claimed that the accused was signed into the residences by another registered student.

Lieutenant Colonel Thulani Zwane, KwaZulu Natal police confirmed the incident and said the suspect was arrested.

"We can confirm the incident that took place yesterday (Tuesday), 1 May 2018, at about 11:00 at Lonsdale where a 21-year-old woman was fatally shot by a 23-year-old man. The suspect was arrested at the scene and will appear in Durban Magistrates Court soon. The motive for the attack is unknown," said Zwane.

The South African Student's Congress Organisation's (Sasco) Mangosuthu branch said on Facebook that it was dismayed by the killing and was "angered by the lack of security at residence".

"This recklessness resulted in one of our student and activist of the organization losing her life, Comrade Zolile Khumalo who was studying Quantity Surveying S1, whilst she was a very active member of the House Committe at Main Campus last year served students diligently and with respect," said Tumelo "Chief" Moalosi, Sasco MUT branch chairperson.