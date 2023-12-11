Unsolved murders cause families despair

Durban — Two KwaZulu-Natal families await justice as police continue investigating the murder of their loved ones. Nkosinathi Mthokozisi Malevu, alleged to have shot dead the mother of his three children and her sister in front of his 10-year-old son, has evaded police for more than a year in spite of a warrant of arrest for him.

Malevu is alleged to have gone to the Nsingabantu reserve, Nkandla, home of Velile Snethemba Lamula, the mother of his three young children, where she and her sister Phindile Lamula were shot in front of his child. Velile Snethemba Lamula In September last year police released a picture of Malevu, seeking the public’s help in tracing him. Yesterday police in the province confirmed he had not been arrested.

“The suspect is still being sought,” said Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo. A relative of the two murdered women, who preferred not to be named while Malevu was still at large, said they had lost hope they would ever get justice. Phindile Lamula In Durban, Samantha Govender-Naidoo said she and her 16-year-old daughter were trying to cope with the loss of her husband Myendran “Kally” Naidoo, 43, five months ago.

“We have to get through every day. It has been difficult and we have not recovered. It will be our first Christmas without him. It will just be me, my daughter and my mom,” she said. The men who shot Naidoo are still being sought by the police. Naidoo was shot during a business robbery on Durban’s Chris Hani Road when gunmen entered the business premises and demanded cash. Multiple shots were fired as they fled.

Naidoo was declared dead at the scene. MYENDRAN Naidoo was shot dead during a business robbery on July 3. Ten days after the shooting, police released pictures from CCTV footage of the men who were being sought in connection with the robbery and murder. “We are waiting for justice but it is taking too long,” Govender-Naidoo said.

“As a family, we want justice for closure. If anybody recognises any of the suspects in the picture please contact the police so we can get closure and justice. “Every day is hard for us knowing that Kally won’t come back”. POLICE have circulated a picture of suspects they believe were involved in the robbery and murder of Myendran Naidoo. Yesterday Ngcobo said a 30-year-old man had been arrested and had appeared in the Durban Magistrate’s Court on August 25.