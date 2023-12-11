Unsporting hire fees for iconic football venue

Durban — Local football association volunteers were shocked at the fee that the eThekwini Municipality demanded for the hire of Chatsworth Stadium for a tournament involving youth and adult players, which was nearly 12 times more than they paid for an event four years ago. A day before the event, Chatsworth Local Football Association officials were scrambling to raise the municipality’s R1 3240 “take it or leave it” quote for the use of the venue. The last time they had used the stadium, in 2019, the charge was R1 180.

In spite of the cost, the association was able to stage the finals of their Tyran Naidoo Memorial Tournament at the stadium last Saturday. In the weeks leading to the finals, the association’s officials and other community leaders appealed to the municipality for a lowered fee, but were ignored. When asked about the big jump from the 2019 fee to now, how the municipality calculated their new rate, whether the rate differed for professional teams and others, and if concessions were granted to community-based organisations, eThekwini spokesperson Gugu Sisilana gave no explanation but referred to the decision taken in council to set the rate.

Last Friday, unsuccessful in negotiating a lower rate, the football administrators prepared to move the event to a field they usually played on. But a patron from a club that was due to participate in one of the finals saved the day by donating the R13240 required to hire the stadium. The Sunday Tribune also learnt that another community-based organisation that had used the venue for more than a decade, free of charge, to stage various youth programmes, had to cancel an event scheduled for today (Sunday) because they couldn’t raise the municipality’s R16 820 hire fee. The organisation’s heads were reluctant to speak to the media because they hoped to engage with the municipality on future plans.

Although their tournament went ahead as planned, Chatsworth Local Football Association president Nelson “Spinx” Kuppen said they were grateful for the sponsors’ assistance, but were appalled at the municipality’s fee. For many footballers from Chatsworth and surrounding areas, the opportunity to play at Chatsworth Stadium, a venue that has been graced by iconic local and international players, is considered a chance-in-a-lifetime. In spite of the less than satisfactory playing surface at the Chatsworth Stadium, Arena Spurs were good enough to win the Division 2 final during the Chatsworth Local Football Association’s season-ending competition last weekend. Picture: Supplied The Chatsworth football body is an affiliate of the South African Football Association (Safa).

“We cannot afford the fees because of our financial limitations. We also asked the Safa regional leadership to assist, but they also got no joy. “Last Friday, we approached the mayor’s office as a last-ditch attempt for assistance. It came to nothing.” Kuppen confirmed they did not request floodlight usage. “In 2019 we paid R1 180 to use the stadium for daytime matches, so we can’t understand the big increase on this occasion.”

Kuppen said their mandate to grow the sport in their jurisdiction was a difficult task, given all their constraints. He said youth involvement was a challenge because of other attractions and societal ills, but through years of perseverance they have about 3 000 players (men, women and youth) registered with their affiliated clubs. Kuppen said they opted for the stadium because it was a big motivational tool for players, especially the youth.

Shontal Budree said she and her husband, Nekesh, provided the cash injection because their players, especially the youth, were looking forward to playing at the stadium, but were disappointed when things changed. “My husband and I decided to help because it would be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for some of the players.” Budree said their spend was made more worthwhile when the team they sponsored, Swallowridge Sporting, won the final in their division.

Kuppen also said the stadium’s playing surface was unsatisfactory, overgrown grass covered the embankments, and the toilet facilities, grandstand seating and hospitality suites were in a poor condition. The municipal fields were also poorly maintained. “Grass was not cut and there were no field markings at times, broken goal posts have not been fixed or replaced for more than a decade, and we have no water supply or toilet facilities at any of our allocated venues,” he said. Sisilana said the R13 240 charge was in accordance with the council’s approved tariffs for stadium usage.