Unsung hero: Chesterville graduate inspires change in his community

Durban - growing in Chesterville, a Durban township where poverty and social ills were prevalent, motivated Siphelele Khanyile to bring about change. Khanyile, 30, is this week’s unsung hero. Affectionately known as “Ndlebe” in his neighbourhood, Khanyile runs a home-based rehabilitation programme to eradicate drug use in his community. He believes that drugs are the main contributing factor to the high school drop- out rate in the township.

While Khanyile said the issue of drug addiction was an old one and a battle that was hard to fight, he hoped to help as many people as possible to kick the habit. As part of his home drug rehabilitation programme, he assists those who want to quit. In the mornings, at 7am, he walks the streets, handing out medication which needs to be taken at least three times a day. He buys the medicine with his own money and does not receive any financial assistance. Khanyile is a stand-up comedian and uses the money he makes from gigs to pay for the medication. “After that rotation, we meet at the same place every morning to get ready for a productive day. We engage in activities – mostly recycling – and spend the day together. At around 9pm, we part ways.

Siphelele Khanyile with the young boys from Chesterville township he is helping to be rehabilitated. Picture Supplied. “Depending on an individual’s usage and addiction levels, the process can take days or weeks. “The key is to keep each person occupied; idleness leads to boredom, which inevitably leads to usage. In addition to keeping individuals occupied, it’s also important to provide them with emotional support and counselling to address any underlying issues that may be contributing to their addiction,” he said. This can help prevent relapse and promote long-term recovery. Hence the need for a social worker, medical support, and provisions as muchneeded additions to the programme.” Khanyile, who holds a Bachelor of Technology in Office Management from the Durban University of Technology, also sees education as a way to escape poverty. He said some parents had opted to move their children to schools outside the community because of the drug use in the area. He said it was concerning that many people moved out of the township because they deemed it unsafe and not conducive to raising a child.

Siphelele Khanyile with one of the boys he is helping through his community upliftment programme. Picture Supplied. He said these were among the bad memories and experiences people had about the township and he was determined to change them. “My wish is for people from the township to love and remain here even when they are successful. It is us, the residents, who can change the township, our schools, and inspire the next generation. “I’m worried about children who are transported to the nearby township for schooling because their parents see our community as not good enough. “I decided to lead this initiative and I hope others will join so that we can change the perception and make the township a great place to raise kids. “I experienced similar things when I grew up. I managed to get to university. But I don’t want to leave this community because I’ve achieved something. I want to help the next generation to have good childhood memories about the township.” Khanyile is also involved in other projects, including a feeding scheme and a recycling programme. He frequently performs and entertains the youth during the day, telling stories they can relate to. “As the saying goes, laughter is the best medicine,” he added.