Variety show by Sharks players a tour de hilarious

DURBAN: With the Covid-19-enforced lockdown in effect, some members of the Sharks rugby team displayed, in videos posted on various social media sites, what they could do without the oval-shaped ball in hand. The “Sharks Got Talent” online contest, which was arranged by the rugby franchise's think tank, gave participating players the chance to “break free” from the lockdown “blues”, much to the delight of their fans, who took in the action on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook sites. The contest ran for more than a month and ended last week when fans got to vote for their favourite act from the six players who made the final round. In typical fashion, eighthman Lubabalo “Tera” Mtembu pulled away from the pack of hopeful teammates, and was named the winner. Mtembu wooed fans with his skills as a voice-over artist. He dramatically mouthed the lines of Mufasa giving direction to his son Simba in the animated movie, The Lion King.

Given the effort he put into his act, and the ribbing he got from some of his friends afterwards, Mtembu said he “deserved the win”.

“It was good fun.”

Mtembu said he and his friend (Zama Majola) enjoyed watching movies and would often send clips of their favourite scenes to each other.

They enjoyed the scene from The Lion King where Mufasa reminds Simba of the greatness that is within him, the most.

Mtembu would have scored extra points for the costume he wore as he appeared from behind a TV screen to deliver the father-and-son scene and recited Mufasa’s lines.

“I was just about to do some gym work when we shot that video clip. I was wearing tights and draped my towel over the hoodie I was wearing. The outfit wasn’t planned.”

He said he wouldn’t completely write off his hopes of taking up roles on the big screen in future.

“You never know. I did drama at school and I featured in some school plays. I did harbour hopes of becoming an actor in junior school, but I did not pay attention to it afterwards.”

Mtembu said the time in lockdown had been an eye-opener for him.

“It has put life into perspective and got us to appreciate the little things.”

The Sharks sat on top of the Super Rugby standings when the pandemic halted the competition.

Mtembu said the hiatus was unfortunate because “we had momentum and confidence”.

“It sounds weird to say, but that’s part of the game. This has never happened before.”

Juan Schoeman said he was as fit as he could be after all the training he had done at home.

Itchy for some on-field action, Schoeman said the talent contest was a pleasant interlude.

In the video Schoeman submitted for the final, he initially mimicked the "Duracell Bunny" in the midst of a high-energy workout session, but his tempo cooled down drastically when he danced to Vanilla Ice's hit song, Ice Ice Baby.

Then he chose to “break free” with a rendition of the Freddie Mercury classic, and ended his act with a dip in his pool.

He earned second place for his effort.

Schoeman said his entire family was involved behind the scenes.

“My younger brother Neill shot the video, my wife (Meri) cheered me on and my mother (Marie) threw ice on me during the Vanilla Ice song.

“I do ballet moves at home, which usually provides some good laughs for my wife. She suggested I throw it in.”

Schoeman said being inlockdown was difficult but he continued to be “professional” through it and was in constant communication with the team’s coaches and management.

The other finalists were Sbu Nkosi, Lukhanyo Am, Sbu Nkosi and Ox Nche.

Sharks communication manager Novashi Chetty said the contest was conceptualised by their marketing and creative departments and Eduard Coetzee, their chief executive.

Chetty said it drew a good response from their fans, who enjoyed seeing another side to their players.

She called on fans to remain positive during the current uncertain times imposed by the coronavirus, and said: "Small acts of kindness and compassion go a long way.”

SUNDAY TRIBUNE