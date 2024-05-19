Vasco da Gama race under way

Durban — The prestigious Daisy Business Solutions Vasco da Gama Ocean Race from Durban to East London got under way this morning. Eleven yachts, eight in the ORC division and three in the new Double Handed division, will leave Durban and take on the treacherous Wild Coast in the 250 nautical mile race to East London. It is the oldest coastal ocean race on the South African sailing calendar and sailors say it’s not for the faint-hearted as only the most experienced and hardy sailors are up to the task.

Barry Boorman, the Vice Commodore of the Royal Natal Yacht Club – the event’s host – said that on Saturday they held a pre-race in the bay “for the guys to stretch their legs” before they set sail this morning. Over the past few days a festive atmosphere filled with camaraderie prevailed in the harbour where members of the sailing community met up to take part in the various activities which included a gala dinner. Boorman said this year was also the 40th anniversary of the sinking of the Rubicon during the 1984 Vasco da Gama race, and one of their VIP guests this weekend was Chris Fletcher whose wife died in that tragedy.

A new competitor in this year’s Vasco da Gama Ocean Race is Finnish sailor Ari Känsäkoski who arrived in the Durban harbour in January after he suffered damages to his yacht while participating in the Global Solo Challenge. Känsäkoski has been in Durban for the past few months trying to find ways to get his vessel back to Europe and sailing around the coast with friends from South Africa. He will be racing as part of skipper Nigel Milln’s crew on the CFM 11 and said they were hoping to secure another win. It’s Känsäkoski’s last adventure in South Africa before he leaves on 25 May but says he will be back for more sailing and to see all the friends he made while in Durban. During this time an international TV crew flew in to make a documentary about his adventure in the Global Solo Challenge which was abandoned when his vessel was dismasted. “There were actually also talks with one potential buyer for the boat and that took a lot of time but eventually it wasn’t possible for him. People have been super helpful in the club and the whole sailing community has been helping me out so much. It’s incredible,” he said.