Verulam cricketer hopes to hook wickets for the Proteas in the Caribbean

AS AN AVID angler, Prenelan Subrayen has learnt that patience and a stomach for a good fight are important when landing a big catch.

Many who are familiar with Subrayen’s exploits on the cricket field believe it’s those same traits that enabled him to earn a place in the Proteas Test team, travelling to the Caribbean next month, to take on the West Indies.

Prenelan Subrayen who has been a mainstay in the Dolphins cricket team has received a Proteas call-up this week.

Subrayen, 27, an off-spin bowler, who is well established in the Dolphins team has been playing franchise cricket for nearly ten seasons, and has also captained the SA-Under 19 team previously.

He has largely been regarded as white ball cricketer (limited overs) and some believe he should have already received national honours in that format of the game.

However, his off-spin bowling in the domestic 4-day competition, especially over the last two seasons, has made it impossible for selectors to ignore Subrayen, who lives in Verulam, north of Durban, for the upcoming Caribbean expedition.

In the 2019/20 season he finished as the top wicket-taker in the domestic four-day competition.

In the recently completed season, he featured among the top three bowlers in the same competition.

Against the Titans in the final, he produced his best-ever bowling performance.

Where opened the bowling, throttled the batsmen with his frugal lines and claimed 10 wickets in the match to help the Dolphins lift the trophy.

Having captained the South African Under-19 cricket team previously, Subrayen, said he was “surprised” but pleased to receive national call-up.

“It is a great honour and feather in the cap for me, my parents and the town of Verulam.”

Having made the squad, Subrayen acknowledged there were three other quality spinners chosen for the Test matches, including leg-spinner Keshav Maharaj, who he rates as one of the best in the world.

He believes selecting the team for each Test is a job for the selectors, while his focus was to prepare well.

On the cricket field and over the seas, Prenelan Subrayen knows how to hold his line to land the rewards

While Subrayen is appreciative of the many opportunities cricket provided him he accepted being a professional sportsman was not an easy ride.

“You have to adapt quickly, and live mostly out of a suitcase.

“Behind the scenes, you put in hard work to achieve success.

“In the dark days when you are not in the right space mentally, that’s when the support of your family kicks in.

“Then, you find it in yourself to carry on.”

He was grateful for the support of his parents.

Subrayen yearns to his mom’s mutton or crab curries when he returns from tours, and praises his father Kugen, who has not only ensured he flourished at cricket, but for his immense contribution to sport in Verulam, Phoenix and surrounding areas.

Cricketer Prenelan Subrayen is grateful for the support his father has given him over the years

“When time permits, my dad and I coach players in the area.”

He also appreciated other members of his family, including his uncle Mickey Subrayen and relative Indresan Pather, who he regarded as mentors, and others who have supported him.

Subrayen said he would often go to Mickey and Pather for advice on his game.

As a youngster, Subrayen said he just wanted to be on the field of play, even if it meant carrying the drinks to senior players, he did so with passion.

“Silently, I knew my dad had harboured hopes of me reaching this level, and I realised it would require hard work.”

Kugen said his son’s achievement was immense and has joined a long line of excellent sportsmen produced in Verulam, where his grandfather Perithumbie Subrayen played a pioneering role in growing and developing sport in their area.

He singled out cricketers like Raymond and Desmond Ragavalu and fast bowler Tony Stevens as some of the outstanding Verulam players from yesteryear.

Away from cricket, Subrayen spends much time fishing, especially with relatives and his good friend Lance Klusner, a former Proteas cricketer and Dolphins coach.

Subrayen has also landed many big catches, including a 230kg grey shark in 2020.

“I’m really chuffed for him and I'm surprised it took him so long to make the Proteas team, the talent has always been there,” said Klusner who also raved about Subrayen as an angler.

Klusner said Subrayen was a gritty player who in spite of having his bowling action challenged in the past, has bounced back remarkably and now looks forward to him making the Proteas One-day team.

Heinrich Strydom, Dolphins chief executive, said Subrayen’s selection showed if you persevere at something and keep performing, chances will come.

“Although Prenelan is still young, he has been on the scene for a while and has grown into a role model for youngsters,” said Strydom.