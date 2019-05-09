Durban - The ANC, IFP and the DA all remained confident of increasing their share of the KwaZulu-Natal vote at the 50% count in the province.

The ANC remained at the lead with 53.66% of the vote from the mostly rural areas of KwaZulu-Natal.

The final tally of the votes will largely come from the more urban areas of the province, including eThekwini (Durban), Msunduzi (Pietermaritzburg), the south and the north coast.

The IFP was second so far, with 18.78%, followed by the DA with 13.25% at the 50% vote count mark.

Sihle Zikalala, the ANC KZN chairperson, said they were hopeful of a 65% majority in KZN. The ANC claimed 64.52% of the vote in 2014.

The DA and the IFP look set to fight it out to become the official opposition in KZN, with the IFP ahead with by almost 5% at the 50 percent mark. Video: Sihle Mlambo

“The big (voting) stations are yet to come in, so we are hopeful we will get above 65% which we need. Right now we can see we are leading, but we want to increase our majority and lead with the number that we have and not reduce,” he said.

Zikalala said they were happy with their rural votes, and said the ANC was not worried with their current results as “we are still going to increase going forward”.

“In eThekwini we are quite optimistic, we are going to win with an overwhelming majority,” he said.

The IFP’s secretary general, Velenkosini Hlabisa, said they were hopeful they would clinch the official opposition spot ahead of the DA.

The IFP clinced 10.86% of the vote in 2014. The party said it had a successful campaign in the province, including the urban areas, where it had focused resources in the final 45 days of the campaign.

“So far the IFP is satisfied with the results, we are still looking forward to the final outcome. We are happy that the IFP where it is right now, we prepared enough for this election and our target was takeover KZN as the IFP once governed KZN and the people are protesting day in, day out. As you know here in Durban people are protesting all the time because they are not satisfied,” he said.

Hlabisa said the party spent a lot of time in Durban on the ground.

“Amongst the outstanding results, (including eThekwini, Msunduzi, Nkandla, Nquthu, Msinga, Ulundi and Abaqulusi), we are hoping the outstanding results will take us far ahead of where we are, because a bigger portion is our support base,” he said.

The DA KZN leader Zwakele Mncwango said the picture would start to change in their favour with the urban votes still to come in.

Mncwango said the party was satisfied with the more than 100 000 votes it had secured in rural KZN.

The DA had 12.76% of the vote in 2014, and was sitting at 13.25% at the 50% count.

“We are seeing steady growth our side and we are happy with the progress. We are still waiting for eThekwini and other areas, where we believe we are strong and we have no doubt that when we reach 60-70%, we will be above the IFP, so we have no doubt we will make more inroads from what we have had before,” he said.

Mncwango said he was expecting a big change when the results from Durban and Pietermaritzburg started to come in.

