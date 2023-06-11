Walking to restore the dignity of the less privileged

A Pietermaritzburg woman is fighting the good fight for sanitary dignity and menstrual justice by walking from Gauteng to KZN, raising awareness and funds, which she hopes will bridge the gaps of inequality. With a lack of access to menstrual products, hygiene facilities and education, some girls were still forced to skip school. According to the South African Journal of Child Health, between 50 and 70% of menstruating girls miss school every month due to a lack of menstrual products.

Ndiswa Ndaba, the founder of the Kambambeni Foundation, will complete her four week dignity walk in Durban. Photo: Supplied Ndiswa Ndaba, 23, the founder of the Kambambeni Foundation, aims to raise at least R 1,4 million, which will assist girls within the uMgungundlovu district. Ndaba, a former St John's Diocesan School for Girls student, started the Walk Of Dignity at the Mandela Bridge in Johannesburg on May 28, which marked World Hygiene Day. She will be walking a total of 720 km, divided into four quarters, and will be expected to reach her destination, the Durban Beach Front Promenade, on June 28. So far, she has covered a little over 200 km but was confident of meeting her goal. She told the Sunday Tribune that the foundation aims to support and empower rural and under developed areas by walking for their dignity. She highlighted that water, sanitation and hygiene, particularly among the youth, were long-standing issues responsible for youth inequality.

“When we say menstrual justice, we look at it holistically, in a sense that you can’t just provide pads, but they have to be reusable and long-lasting. It is important that there are washing facilities, hygiene items available at schools because period poverty is one of the main causes of absenteeism. We want to ensure that girls have sanitary buckets available to them at school and at home,” she said. Ndiswa Ndaba, the founder of the Kambambeni Foundation, will complete her four week dignity walk in Durban. Photo: Supplied Pick ‘n Pay Athlone, in Pietermaritzburg, has partnered with Ndaba, and they will be matching items donated by customers towards the sanitary baskets. Her former school will be sponsoring the last quarter of her walk. Two weeks in, Ndaba has been starting her walks at 7am and finishing her days in the late afternoon. Today (Sunday), she will be walking in Ladysmith, getting closer to home.

Each day, she covers a distance of at least 30 km, and once complete, her support vehicle takes her back to her sponsored accommodation to rest. In the morning, she is brought back to the previous day’s end point,and she continues with her journey. “It’s been going well so far. I have a lot of time to think. What is needed physically is easy to achieve. I am coping. I can wake up and carry on the next morning without much hassle. However, mentally, it is a bit demanding. When you talk to yourself while walking, you don’t want something to distract you and think you won’t have the desired result at the end,” she said.

Ndaba is routing for all the Comrades Marathon runners, and she hopes to be part of the race in the future. “Comrades is very scary for me, but I am hoping that there will come a time when I will be confident to run because even with walking, it starts with an idea that you play with in your mind until you are comfortable to do it.” Ndaba is already planning her next walk, which will benefit more youth.