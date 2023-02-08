WATCH: A vehicle engulfed in flames crashes into petrol station

Pietermaritzburg - Traffic at a busy Pietermaritzburg intersection came to a standstill when an unattended vehicle, engulfed in flames, made its way through motorists before crashing into a nearby petrol station on Wednesday morning. Just before 8am, excessive hooting and screams were heard at the corner of Richmond and Alexandra roads. Those making their way to work and doing the school runs watched in disbelief as the white vehicle approached the intersection covered in flames.

Motorists made way for the vehicle and it finally stopped after almost crashing into another vehicle at the petrol station. The Kwazulu Private Ambulance Service was first on the scene, followed by fire and rescue services who extinguished the flames. The Kwazulu Private Ambulance Service said one person sustained minor injuries and was transported to hospital.

“When emergency services arrived, they found that a vehicle had caught on fire, and rolled across the road into the petrol station before coming to a stop up against a safety bumper. “Fire and Rescue services were on scene and extinguished the fire before it could spread.”

