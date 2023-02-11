WATCH: AKA fans struggling to come to terms with his death

Durban - A fan of rapper Kiernan ‘AKA’ Forbes, Nothando Buthelezi, 13, says she is struggling to come to terms with the death of her hero.
Buthelezi was tearful on Saturday as she walked up to the crime scene of the shooting that claimed the rapper's life and that of his former manager, Tebello "Tibz" Motsoane, just outside Wish restaurant on Florida in Durban on Friday night.
The crime scene on Durban’s Florida Road was still cordoned off on Saturday, as shocked AKA fans came to place flowers where the rapper was shot dead.
Watch: KZN police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda confirms the shooting incident on Florida Road where rapper #AKA was killed @SundayTribuneSA pic.twitter.com/gDwQupjqlR— Sboniso Mngadi™ (@sbonisomngadi) February 11, 2023
It is believed that Tibz was sitting at a restaurant next door to Wish, Authentiq, shortly before he and AKA were shot. He had come down to Durban for a birthday party of his friend, Sthe Mabanga, a prominent businessman. Tibz co-founded the clothing label, Head Honcho and had a branding and marketing company called Showlove Consulting.
AKA was set to perform at the Yugo Bar and Restaurant, on Stamford Road, in Morningside on Friday night.
The place immediately cancelled the event following the fatal shooting.
AKA fans were visibly distraught and some set down flowers where his lifeless body lied for over four hours after the shooting on Friday night.
Buthelezi says her favourite song by AKA is hit “Fela in Versace” and she will miss his music terribly.
"When I heard what happened I was shocked and didn't believe it. To his family, I want to say, be strong. You will need each other at this time," she said.
Meanwhile, speaking outside the restaurant, Renee Beurton, of Blue Door Theory PR, speaking on behalf of the UIP and Wish on Florida in Durban, said they are working together with police in terms of the investigation.
"We want to inform everyone that this is an ongoing investigation and we are in full cooperation with police," said Beurton.
WATCH: at 2am, KZN Forensic and Pathology services are now removing the body of musician #AKA from the crime scene on Florida road where he got shot around 10 pm. @SundayTribuneSA pic.twitter.com/w7cJrkHRph— Sboniso Mngadi™ (@sbonisomngadi) February 11, 2023
KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson, Colonel Robert Netshiunda said police were investigating two charges of murder and that the motive for the shooting had not yet been established.
"We do not want to pre-empt what could be the motive, but we believe that our investigation will lead us to that," he said.
