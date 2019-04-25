A small group of aggrieved protesters blockaded a road in Umlazi as they complained they were not receiving assistance following the deadly storms this week. Picture: Sihle Mlambo

Durban - A small group of aggrieved protesters blockaded a road in Umlazi as they complained they were not receiving assistance following the deadly storms this week. The protests blocked off Mugabe Road in Umlazi’s L section. The road connects the north of Umlazi with the west of Umlazi, where sections such as AA, BB and CC are located.

Some of the residents had told broadcaster eNCA earlier on Thursday that they would protest as they were not receiving assistance following the storm, which has now killed 70 people.

The protestors said the councilor was not assisting them in their plight.

Several houses were damaged severely in the area. Some of the houses in the area are built next to a flowing river.

One of the protestors shouted at police who tried to clear the tyres, tree logs and rubbish that they had strewn on the road: “Even if you remove it, we will not stop. Where is the councilor to help us? We have been waiting and we are still waiting,” he said.

A schoolgirl also shouted at the police and a motorist who were agitated by the protestors.

“We don't have uniforms to go to school, what do you expect us to do,” she said as the motorist cleared a garbage bag from the road.

The police officers who tried to clear the area drove off as the protestors threatened to stone motorists.

Another SAPS police vehicle was seen turning away when they realised the road had been blocked by protestors.

A marked eThekwini Municipality vehicle, which appeared to be from the electricity department, also made a U-turn.

