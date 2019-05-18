Durban - Former movie star Arnold Schwarzenegger was attacked by an unknown person during an event in Sandton on Saturday.

He was attending the Arnold Classic Africa Festival at the time of the attack. A video of the attack went viral on Saturday afternoon.

In the video, Schwarzenegger is seen taking what appears to be a video selfie while a young athlete warms up.

A man is seen attacking the former governor of California from the back with a flying kick. The attacker hits the floor, as the 71-year-old Schwarzenegger stumbles momentarily after contact. It is not clear why the man attacked Schwarzenegger.