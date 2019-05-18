Durban - Former movie star Arnold Schwarzenegger was attacked by an unknown person during an event in Sandton on Saturday.
He was attending the Arnold Classic Africa Festival at the time of the attack. A video of the attack went viral on Saturday afternoon.
In the video, Schwarzenegger is seen taking what appears to be a video selfie while a young athlete warms up.
A man is seen attacking the former governor of California from the back with a flying kick. The attacker hits the floor, as the 71-year-old Schwarzenegger stumbles momentarily after contact. It is not clear why the man attacked Schwarzenegger.
The man was then apprehended.
On Twitter, Schwarzenegger said he was fine and only realised after seeing the video that he had been kicked. He was more concerned about his Snapchat being interrupted.
"Thanks for your concerns, but there is nothing to worry about. I thought I was just jostled by the crowd, which happens a lot. I only realized I was kicked when I saw the video like all of you. I'm just glad the idiot didn't interrupt my Snapchat," he said.
Thanks for your concerns, but there is nothing to worry about. I thought I was just jostled by the crowd, which happens a lot. I only realized I was kicked when I saw the video like all of you. I’m just glad the idiot didn’t interrupt my Snapchat.— Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) May 18, 2019
According to the Eyewitness News, the director of the Arnold Partner for Africa Wayne Price said the former bodybuilding champion was not hurt in the altercation.
“It was all dealt with immediately by the security team, the on-site security and also the police that was also on site. There was no problem. Arnold was not injured at all, as you can see in the video he is smiling later”.
Gauteng police spokesperson were not immediately available for comment.
On Twitter, the attack made headlines as the world reacted to the attack.
That vid of that guy fly kicking Arnold Schwarzenegger is gonna have Americans legit believing we are a huge jungle and we have lions as pets pic.twitter.com/XrUaZoIZvB— Luthando Solwandle (@UnathiLuthando) May 18, 2019
#Schwarzenegger was violently kicked in the back while attending event in South Africa.— Sihle Ngobese (@BigDaddyLiberty) May 18, 2019
Why the F would anybody do this???
I mean, seriously WTF?! https://t.co/cRQDAegeau
me when I meet the person that drop kicked "Arnold Schwarzenegger" pic.twitter.com/pW2tKeGeuX— shallyg (@shallangovender) May 18, 2019
Some cowardly bastard attacked— DOUGLAS DMX (@DMXBH) May 18, 2019
Arnold Schwarzenegger on his back in South Africa 😠😢 pic.twitter.com/is0QRSK5S6
I’m not an etiquette expert, but pretty sure if you want to ask Arnold Schwarzenegger for a Lamborghini, flying kicking him in the back is not a good start. pic.twitter.com/1vqV7yLSoy— The Kiffness (@TheKiffness) May 18, 2019
I kicked Arnold Schwarzenegger at the back and said "I want a Lamborghini" or I finish up right now#Lamborghini pic.twitter.com/8JxAB7DZEF— T.S.O 🇿🇦 (@tsoeutsukulu) May 18, 2019