Dozens of candles were lit by members of the public who had gathered to pay tribute to slain 9-year-old hijack victim Sadia Sukhraj. Picture: Karinda Jagmohan

DURBAN - IT was a quiet night outside the Chatsworth Magistrate’s Court as dozens of candles were lit by me mbers of the public who had gathered to pay tribute to slain 9-year-old hijack victim Sadia Sukhraj, who was laid to rest on Tuesday afternoon.





The 9-year-old girl was killed in a botched hijacking on Monday while on her way to school with her father, Pastor Shalendra Sukhraj. Sadia died while on her way to hospital, after a shootout between the hijackers and her father.





She had been in her father’s SUV when she was shot. As the suspects fled the scene, one was killed and another was arrested, while a third suspect is still at large.





On Tuesday night, just hours after Sadia was laid to rest, about a hundred civilians gathered quietly outside the court. Among the small group were several children including 7-year-old Wafiqah Ali.





A little girl is among several children who have added their voice to the Justice for Sadia campaign tonight by lighting a candle in the name of #SadiaSukhraj @SundayTribuneSA @IOL @TheMercurySA pic.twitter.com/OhXqSfOJNB — Karinda Jagmohan (@Karinda_J) May 29, 2018





Her mother, Suraya Ali, said Wafiqah knew about young Sadia’s death.





“I had to tell her about the real things of the world. We have to educate her so she knows about the dangers of the world, and she knows to be vigilant. That’s what we have to do as parents, educate our children on real issues. As a parent, I can understand what Sadia’s parents are going through. The pain they must be feeling tonight," she said.





The public gathering came with local security companies supporting the small crowd, who could be heard riveting each urging each other to remain peaceful, and avoid a run in with SAPS.





In a surprise move, Chatsworth police station commander, Brigadier Kevin James emerged with his police team to light candles and offer prayer.





The @SAPoliceService Chatsworth Station Commander Kevin James and his team emerge from their offices with candles. They greet the community and ask to have a chance to pay tribute to #SadiaSukhraj @SundayTribuneSA @IOL pic.twitter.com/JcqsPIQG76 — Karinda Jagmohan (@Karinda_J) May 29, 2018





A prayer is led by @SAPoliceService who retire when civilians attempt to question them about the protest yesterday @IOL @SundayTribuneSA #RIPSadia pic.twitter.com/JhbAEQsL27 — Karinda Jagmohan (@Karinda_J) May 29, 2018





They left before answering any questions about the clash between police and protestors on Monday night.





A ‘No Bail’ petition was passed around, which is aimed to pool the communities voices together to emphasize that bail should not be granted to the suspect in Sadia’s murder who is set to appear in court on Wednesday.





The alleged hijacking suspect is expected to appear before the Chatsworth Magistrates Court on Wednesday. Another 20 people arrested on public violence charges after clashes with protesters and police on Monday night, are also expected to appear later on Wednesday.

