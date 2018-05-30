DURBAN - IT was a quiet night outside the Chatsworth Magistrate’s Court as dozens of candles were lit by members of the public who had gathered to pay tribute to slain 9-year-old hijack victim Sadia Sukhraj, who was laid to rest on Tuesday afternoon.
The 9-year-old girl was killed in a botched hijacking on Monday while on her way to school with her father, Pastor Shalendra Sukhraj. Sadia died while on her way to hospital, after a shootout between the hijackers and her father.
She had been in her father’s SUV when she was shot. As the suspects fled the scene, one was killed and another was arrested, while a third suspect is still at large.
Her mother, Suraya Ali, said Wafiqah knew about young Sadia’s death.
“I had to tell her about the real things of the world. We have to educate her so she knows about the dangers of the world, and she knows to be vigilant. That’s what we have to do as parents, educate our children on real issues. As a parent, I can understand what Sadia’s parents are going through. The pain they must be feeling tonight," she said.
They left before answering any questions about the clash between police and protestors on Monday night.
A ‘No Bail’ petition was passed around, which is aimed to pool the communities voices together to emphasize that bail should not be granted to the suspect in Sadia’s murder who is set to appear in court on Wednesday.
The alleged hijacking suspect is expected to appear before the Chatsworth Magistrates Court on Wednesday. Another 20 people arrested on public violence charges after clashes with protesters and police on Monday night, are also expected to appear later on Wednesday.