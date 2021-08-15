Watch! Cato Manor’s praying dog

SAYING grace before a meal is a standing rule in the home of Vicky Naidu, who lives in Bonela, Cato Manor. Even their dog Diesel is obedient enough to obey this house rule.

Now that’s a good boy! Vicky Naidu and his wife Bernice lay hands on their dog Diesel, who is also obedient at prayer time Picture: Zanele Zulu As tempting as a bowl of his favourite pellets can be, Diesel, who became a family member in 2014, always waits diligently for his master Vicky Naidu to pray over him and the meal before tucking in. In a meal-time video viewed by the Sunday Tribune, Diesel responds to Naidu’s “sit” command and takes his position near a bowl loaded with chewy goodness. Naidu, 66, breaks into prayer, with Diesel, the picture of piety, lapping up every word he says.

“Thank you lord for Diesel. Bless him as he partakes of his food. Give him strength. In Jesus name.” Once Naidu concludes the prayer with an “amen”, then, the well-mannered Diesel steps up to his feeding bowl.

Fetching, skipping and handshakes are included in Diesel’s bag of many tricks, said Naidu, which is his daughter Devona’s doing. Before Devona left for China to take up a teaching job, Naidu said Diesel received his many lessons in obedience from her.

Diesel was born with a skin allergy and apart from all the medication vets prescribed, Devona, from the time he was 2-months old, included prayer as part of his treatment plan. Naidu, who turned to lay preaching after entering retirement in 2009, says he always encouraged spiritual discipline in his home. He said it “invigorates and energises” him knowing that prayer works and “fuels” Diesel’s life.

“Whenever we pray as a family, or with others, Diesel is there. So, I suppose he is used to being in the atmosphere of prayer.” Diesel joined the Naidu household at a very “traumatic time” in their lives. “We lost our beloved dog Mylo through cancer in January 2014. Mylo was nine years old at the time, which left us devastated. Just thinking about that episode makes me emotional.”

Naidu recalled how his wife Bernice loved Mylo and vowed, after his death, never to get another dog, although Mylo’s sibling Cody was still around. “My son Dylan and Devona conjured up a plan to get another dog for us and kept it a secret. “We were presented with Diesel somewhere in February 2014, but my wife insisted she wanted nothing to do with him.”

It took a while for Diesel to melt Bernice’s heart, but he did. “Diesel is an intelligent dog. He persisted with sleeping at Bernice’s bedside and she eventually warmed towards him. “Now they have a close bond and whenever Bernice is gardening, Diesel is at her side.

“Eating ripened mangoes from our garden or playing with squeaky toys are things that Diesel enjoys.” Naidu believes if dogs can be moved by prayer so too can people. *The video can be viewed online on Sunday Tribune’s Facebook page or on IOL.