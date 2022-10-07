WATCH: Cosatu marches in solidarity with Transnet workers as it commemorate International Day for Decent Work in Durban

Durban - Members of the Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) took to the streets of Durban to commemorate International Day for Decent Work on Friday. The march commenced from King Dinizulu to Mtateni (Harbour) to raise concerns against apparent moves to privatise Transnet and Prasa, and outsourcing and retrenchment at the South African Petroleum Refineries (Sapref)

Transnet workers downed tools in Durban and Richards Bay on Thursday after the United National Transport Union (Untu) and the SA Transport and Allied Workers Union (Satawu) rejected the state-owned ports and rail operator’s latest pay offer of a 3 % increase. Cosatu members march through the Durban CBD to commemorate International Day for Decent Work. Picture Zama Ngcoya/Sunday Tribune Transnet said that it was putting measures in place to ensure that the strike did not result in damage to assets and infrastructure. The Cosatu march went through the Durban CBD from the park via Game, where they also handed over a memorandum against Walmart/Massmart’s “monopoly and exploitation of worker's.”

According to the Provincial Secretary of Cosatu, Edwin Mkhize, this day was used to advance the struggle of workers and to raise issues in sectors where there were high levels of exploitation of workers, and where government and private employers were seen to be advancing, "neoliberal agendas" Cosatu members march through the Durban CBD to commemorate International Day for Decent Work. Picture Zama Ngcoya/Sunday Tribune "These agendas include privatisation, outsourcing, issues of downgrading of workers and unfair bargaining, amongst other issues. So we are using this day to challenge the government and employers to address all these issues,“ said Mkhize. The march comes after COSATU and SAFTU took to the streets of Durban in protest against the high cost of living, and fuel prices in August.

This is a developing story. SUNDAY TRIBUNE