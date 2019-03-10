To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Durban - THE struggle for control of a Merebank temple continues, with a Sri Lankan priest at the centre of the nine-year conflict. A video, shot last month, has emerged and shows members of two factions confronting each other at the entrance to Shri Sivan Soobramoniar Alayam in Bidar Road, Durban.

In the video, the priest, Guru Pakeeratha Sarma, who was appointed the position almost 30 years ago, can be heard shouting at his detractors. He can be seen being held back from a crowd by two men.

The flare-up occurred on February 3 over the double-booking of the premises.

But the trouble between the factions dates back to 2010 when the previous council of the Alayam (temple) was divided over Sarma’s employment and some members called for his removal, claiming he had a bad attitude towards some devotees.

The group supporting Sarma’s stay at the place of worship has been managing the temple’s operations since 2012. The group is headed by Lenny Marimuthu.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Devotees at the Shri Sivan Soobramoniar Alayam temple in Merebank clashed over a double-booking at the temple last month. But their feud dates back to 2010 over the removal of the priest. Videos supplied.

In 2011, the faction opposed to Sarma’s occupation of the post, headed by Claude Dhrumalingum, approached the Durban High Court to have the priest removed. That matter has yet to be finalised.

The South African Tamil Federation (Saft) has since attempted to act as mediator between the groups.

A letter authorised by Saft secretary Mervyn Reddy said a special general meeting (SGM) was held in October 2018 and an executive council elected.

But Dhrumalingum, who is the chairperson of this council, said five months had passed since the election of the council and the temple’s operations were still managed by Marimuthu.

“We are the legitimate council, and we have made attempts to meet with the other side and conduct a handover but they have not co-operated,” Dhrumalingum said.

Marimuthu insisted that his group was the official committee of the temple, and described the election of Dhrumalingum’s council as unconstitutional.

Marimuthu said: “These people abandoned the temple nine years ago and did not attend any functions or meetings at the temple. According to the temple’s constitution, a person loses their membership if they do not attend meetings and functions. How can they or (Saft) come up with this SGM when they are no longer members of the temple?”

In response, Dhrumalingum said: “During those nine years we were fighting a court battle, which is why we did not attend. The priest reacted whenever our members tried to go to the temple, and we did not want confrontations. Marimuthu must show proof that he (represents) the official council.”

Marimuthu said his committee had been formed by trustees of the temple in 2012. They had since passed away.

“On February 24, an SGM was held and again the public made it clear that our committee must continue running the temple until an AGM is set, in the near future,” he said.

Sarma refused to comment on whether he would step down from his position at the temple.

“I am happily working at the temple. Hundreds of people are happy with my service. I don’t want to comment further.”

Said Marimuthu: “The public supports Sarma because the prayer he conducts for them has helped greatly and he has uplifted the temple to its current status.”

On the video, Marimuthu said Sarma had been upset when the temple gate had been derailed and female devotees were verbally and physically abused. Dhrumalingum denied any devotees were physically abused, and said the video was proof of this.

South African Hindu Maha Sabha chairperson, Ashwin Trikamjee, confirmed Saft was mediating between the two sides. He said the Sabha was helping Saft to resolve the dispute.

Sunday Tribune