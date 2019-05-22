Durban - 'Sizongena nge vosho ePhalamende!' (We will enter Parliament with the vosho), EFF leader Julius Malema promised last week, and on Wednesday, he and EFF party members delivered on the promise.

Malema had promised the party would enter the National Assembly with the popular vosho dance during a media briefing last week. True to form, the EFF, which has increased its representation in Parliament from 25 in the fifth Parliament to 44 seats in the sixth, entered the lawns of Parliament dropping low with the vosho dance in the red overalls and pinafores.

“We are doing well, you must go tell Pauli van Wyk, VBS or no VBS, we are cruising nicely, 44 members, singena nge vosho ePhalamende, we are entering Parliament,” said Malema at a press conference at the party’s headquarters in Johannesburg last week.

The vosho dance is an energetic dance move which has gained infamy in recent years. It can be described as doing squats, with rhythm. It is popular among the youth.

World famous stars such as R&B singer Usher have performed it.

The EFF has been seen as the party that has targeted the youth vote the most vigorously in recent years, and entering Parliament with dance moves more acquainted to the likes of entertainers such as Babes Wodumo, would likely resonate with the youth.

And before Malema, along with his parties 43 new MPs were sworn in, he dashed across inside the house and attempted to do a vosho. Earlier, joined by some of the young new members of Parliament, like Naledi Chirwa, the members of the party got down and did the vosho in the Parliamentary precinct.

@NalediChirwa is showing Commissar Mokwele and Fighter Brenda flames shame.



Singena nge-VOSHO #EFFinParliament pic.twitter.com/vUdRCzBSxm — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) May 22, 2019

He also warned EFF MPs and councillors that the party would not be afraid to fire ‘lazy’ public servants. He said some councillors would be axed for failing to campaign for the party during the recent elections. “We are not going to sit with deadwood, we are going to replace them and we make no apologies about it. In the same way we will replace these councillors that are useless,” said Malema.





Cape Town: EFF leader Julius Malema dances on his way to be sworn in as the member of Parliament. Picture: Phando/Jikelo/African News Agency (ANA)

The EFF doing the Vosho into Parliament is so cute pic.twitter.com/XcKhFA2pU5 — Tessa Dooms (@tessie18) May 22, 2019

Did #EFF lead with a Vosho?

What a time to be alive. — Vusi Thembekwayo (@VusiThembekwayo) May 22, 2019

But #EFF MPs didn’t do the #Vosho

Those were frog jumps 😐 pic.twitter.com/5kvdvy39ih — ☘️L e b o g a n g☘️ (@KeLeb0gang) May 22, 2019

Dear EFF



You can appoint me as the VOSHO trainer. I am good in doing it.



Salute; youth is dominating there, you will tackle our everyday issues that affecting us as youth pic.twitter.com/aexLbp4H8W — Preminent Minds(Pty)Ltd🇿🇦 (@ZizmanZizipho) May 22, 2019

